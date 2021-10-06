Fredericktown escapes 3 Central match points

Reutzel made a sliding stop near the sideline that helped the Lady Blackcats pull away in game four, and Linley Rekhop neatly tipped the second ball for a 21-13 lead off a second straight dig by Rylie Rehkop.

Linley Rehkop had eight kills, five blocks and 10 digs. Gresham finished with five kills plus four blocks, and Lizzie Crouch contributed seven digs toward the victory.

The teams entered the evening separated by a disparity of 20 wins in their respective overall records. But for two games, Central looked like the more seasoned and accomplished group.

The Lady Rebels generated 16 kills in an opener where they trailed 16-11 and stormed back, prompted by consistently accurate passing and crisp sets to a variety of attackers.

Kelly only occupied the back row in serving situations last season as Central marched toward the Class 3 state final, but ignited several scoring transitions on Tuesday while totaling 19 digs, three kills and five blocks.

Dischbein delivered seven of her 14 kills in game one, and added four key aces to the strong effort in defeat by the Lady Rebels.