Fredericktown escapes 3 Central match points

PARK HILLS – Whether it was strictly strategy or a case of being extra conservative with no margin for error, the Fredericktown volleyball team tipped its way out of trouble on Tuesday night.
The Lady Blackcats survived three match points, overcame a two-set hole and continued a remarkable breakout season by edging feisty Central 21-25, 15-25, 25-19, 25-16, 17-15.
Senior middle Kyndal Dodd recorded 16 kills plus seven blocks, and Ava Penuel compiled 10 kills, 16 assists and eight digs for Fredericktown (24-3-1, 2-1).
Central (3-14-2, 0-3) reached the precipice of victory at 14-12 in game five when a perfect pass from libero Kate Johnson and equally solid back-set from Olivia Dunn yielded a Khloe Dischbein kill.
But the Lady Blackcats covered the short attack well on the next few rallies, as a saving dig by Allie Francis led to a two-handed shot down the line by freshman P.J. Ruetzel.
Penuel tied the decisive stanza moments later, and Dodd answered a strong spike by Central senior Reagan Bradley with another gentle placement into the front row to make it 15-15.
The Lady Rebels, whose passing efficiency early on was among their best of the season, misplayed the ensuing serve before Penuel found an opening in the middle of the defense for the winner.
Fredericktown played a second five-setter in as many nights on the road, and clearly lacked suitable energy at the outset following a tough defeat against Cape Central on Monday.
It appeared that the Lady Blackcats may fall short again in capping their comeback when Central seized a 6-2 advantage in gave five on a block by Allie Kelly and ensuing ace from Natalie Miles.
Penuel answered with a two-handed tip shot, Reagan Asher spiked off a block after Kelly and Johnson made saving lunges, and Linley Rehkop brought the visitors even at 8-8 with a stuff-block.
Ruetzel shined with 24 assists, 11 digs and six digs, and served three consecutive aces in game three as Fredericktown bolted to a 10-2 start and began its disjointed but successful comeback.
Central would not concede that game without a fight, however, taking advantage of a profitable stretch up front after Dodd had rotated out.
Addi Miller converted two of her 12 kills after Kelly made multiple digs, and the Lady Rebels eventually turned their eight-point deficit into a 13-13 tie.
Dodd returned to the court and provided two timely blocks, the second of which extended a narrow 20-19 lead, and Fredericktown closed on a 5-0 scoring run.
Reutzel made a sliding stop near the sideline that helped the Lady Blackcats pull away in game four, and Linley Rekhop neatly tipped the second ball for a 21-13 lead off a second straight dig by Rylie Rehkop.
Linley Rehkop had eight kills, five blocks and 10 digs. Gresham finished with five kills plus four blocks, and Lizzie Crouch contributed seven digs toward the victory.
The teams entered the evening separated by a disparity of 20 wins in their respective overall records. But for two games, Central looked like the more seasoned and accomplished group.
The Lady Rebels generated 16 kills in an opener where they trailed 16-11 and stormed back, prompted by consistently accurate passing and crisp sets to a variety of attackers.
Kelly only occupied the back row in serving situations last season as Central marched toward the Class 3 state final, but ignited several scoring transitions on Tuesday while totaling 19 digs, three kills and five blocks.
Dischbein delivered seven of her 14 kills in game one, and added four key aces to the strong effort in defeat by the Lady Rebels.
Fredericktown squandered a 20-16 edge in game one, as consecutive hitting errors opened the chance for Central to claim nine of the last 10 points.
Dischbein propelled her team ahead 23-21 on two straight kills, and Bradley spiked the clincher from the right side after two double blocks by Linley Rehkop and Lydia Mell were alertly kept alive.
Central carried momentum into game two, and continued to click while building a 17-6 cushion as Fredericktown was limited to four kills.
Dunn compiled 21 assists along with seven digs, and Bradley connected on eight kills for Central. Brylee Populis had four kills and three blocks while Miles dished out a team-high 24 assists.
Johnson provided 10 digs and two aces at libero.