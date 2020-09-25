Fredericktown recovers well from shaky start

FREDERICKTOWN – Once the Fredericktown volleyball team solved its early passing woes on Thursday evening, the path to a straight-set victory turned much smoother.
Junior middle hitter Kyndal Dodd produced nine kills against primarily single blocking, and delivered three stuff-blocks during a 25-20, 25-14 triumph over Clearwater.
Sophomores Reagan Asher and Ryleigh Gresham each served two aces in a second game that saw the Lady Blackcats sprint to a comfortable 13-2 lead.
But the proceedings were not always so lopsided in favor of the host squad. Clearwater surged ahead 11-6 in the opening game after three straight points concluded on missed attacks.
Fredericktown (5-7) faced a deeper hole at 14-7 before starting to chip away in an error-filled stanza that included only five kills for each side.
The Lady Tigers planted two swings in the net and shanked a pass in between after Linley Rehkop deflected a Fredericktown kill off the tape.
Clearwater curtailed an initial challenge after Dodd blocked for a point, and restored a 19-17 edge as Jordan McKinney buried a nifty sliding pass from Jaylin Street on second contact.
But a service error and lifting violation squared the game, and triggered a closing 8-1 stretch by the Lady Blackcats. Asher broke the tie with her first of three aces in the contest.
Dodd hammered the next chance from the middle to highlight a 6-0 streak that made it 23-20, then rotated back to serve an ace on game point.
Fredericktown increased its offensive output to 13 kills in conjunction with better ball movement and defensive court coverage during game two.
Dodd provided six of those kills, including a diagonal dart at match point, and Asher knocked down four of her own. Lydia Mell terminated twice during a 9-0 streak that created an 11-point cushion.
Clearwater climbed to within 14-10 when middle hitter Lydia Elder earned two kills and a solo block, but freshman setter Ava Penuel found Dodd and Asher for consecutive kills and a 19-12 separation.
Fredericktown closed efficiently as two jump-serve aces from Gresham sandwiched the best rally of the match, one that seemed to consume the remaining fight from the Lady Tigers.
Laci Brown, Tiffany Williams and Street each made excellent stops during the frantic sequence. Two equally strong digs on the other side by Gresham and an alert reaction by Rehkop to a tip shot enabled Karla Fraire to spike an outside winner to a joyous reaction at 23-13.
Penuel finished with 11 assists and five digs in the victory. Rekhop led the serve-receive game and made six digs while freshman Gabbie McFadden picked up five more.
Fredericktown, which features no seniors on its varsity roster, snapped a three-match losing skid.
Laney Briley and Street each brought up five digs for Clearwater (2-2), which played just its fourth match after a two-week quarantine delayed the beginning of its season.
