Fredericktown recovers well from shaky start

But a service error and lifting violation squared the game, and triggered a closing 8-1 stretch by the Lady Blackcats. Asher broke the tie with her first of three aces in the contest.

Dodd hammered the next chance from the middle to highlight a 6-0 streak that made it 23-20, then rotated back to serve an ace on game point.

Fredericktown increased its offensive output to 13 kills in conjunction with better ball movement and defensive court coverage during game two.

Dodd provided six of those kills, including a diagonal dart at match point, and Asher knocked down four of her own. Lydia Mell terminated twice during a 9-0 streak that created an 11-point cushion.

Clearwater climbed to within 14-10 when middle hitter Lydia Elder earned two kills and a solo block, but freshman setter Ava Penuel found Dodd and Asher for consecutive kills and a 19-12 separation.

Fredericktown closed efficiently as two jump-serve aces from Gresham sandwiched the best rally of the match, one that seemed to consume the remaining fight from the Lady Tigers.