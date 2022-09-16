Fredericktown spikes West County with diverse attack

LEADWOOD – The constant threat of a formidable attack from both outside positions makes the Fredericktown volleyball team especially tough to defend.

Throw in the added bonus of two versatile setters who double as hitters, and the Lady Blackcats can generate offense from virtually any angle on the court.

Fredericktown operated soundly during an efficient series of points Thursday evening, and completed a mostly smooth 25-9, 25-18, 25-18 victory against West County.

Ava Penuel compiled 10 kills, 23 assists, eight digs and three service aces, and fellow setter P.J. Reutzel provided nine kills, 14 assists and seven digs in the road sweep.

Sophomore Kinleigh Gresham knocked down multiple back sets from Reutzel to help establish a 10-5 advantage, and Fredericktown (9-2-1) never trailed during game one.

Senior outside hitter Morgan Simily totaled nine kills and 11 digs to pace West County (5-3-2), which offered its greatest resistance while trying to mount a comeback in game three.

Linley Rehkop was integral in serve receiving while also collecting 10 digs, and chipped in two kills plus a solo block during her second progression across the front row for the visitors.

The Lady Cats surged to a 19-7 separation, and Lydia Mell capped game one with a strong kill from the middle before tipping a sharp angle at set point.

The Lady Bulldogs continued to struggle with first passes early in game two. Gabbie McFadden served an initial 6-0 spurt as Penuel landed a spike along the length of the net and Rehkop rose to wallop an overpass.

Reutzel rotated forward and punished a cross-court kill after West County defender Kylie Spivey fought off the previous try for a 10-2 lead.

Penuel set in contrasting directions on consecutive kills by Reutzel and Ryleigh Gresham as Fredericktown executed crisp points off accurate first passes.

An energetic rally also favored the Lady Blackcats at 20-10 when Rehkop reacted near the net to punch the ball upward after a spike was rejected by Isabella Skaggs. Reutzel capitalized off an ensuing free ball.

Although game two was clearly out of reach, West County began to escalate its defensive intensity and claimed six of the next seven points following a Reutzel ace.

Bailey Skiles stuffed a middle swing after setter Kaytlen Hartley stopped a finesse shot on a dive, and the Lady Bulldogs thwarted two game points until Reutzel connected with Penuel on a speedy back-set.

Simily popped two strong kills among five overall in game three, and Madalyn Clabaugh added a block to a 3-0 start before Fredericktown answered.

Penuel and Reutzel combined for seven kills in the final stanza, but a 10-7 advantage soon evaporated amid another defiant stretch by the home team.

Skiles got the tying block at 10-10 after Simily slid to dig a rocket toward the back corner. That duo shined again as a Skiles tip put West County up 14-11.

Lady Bulldogs senior Gracie Wright was also involved defensively in several scoring rallies when facing powerful spikes, and ended with a team-high 13 digs plus three kills while also rescuing multiple errant passes.

Rehkop starred at the net, however, as another of her five blocks ignited the next momentum swing. Fredericktown regained a 17-16 lead on a service error that would not be relinquished.

Kinleigh Gresham combined with Mell on a key block, and Reutzel scored off a Rehkop dig to continue a 5-0 scoring surge. Ryleigh Gresham landed her fifth kill to equal Rehkop at match point.

McFadden picked up eight digs, and Lizzie Crouch added six to the victory.

Skiles made four kills and two blocks while Hartley finished with 15 assists for West County, which plays at the Clearwater tournament on Saturday.