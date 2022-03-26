Gaugel spiking volleyball for ECC

North County High School senior Emma Gaugel recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play volleyball and continue her education at East Central College in Union, Mo, where she plans to study Biology. Gaugel is a two-time First Team all-conference and all-district middle hitter, and helped the North County girls basketball team capture a district championship last year as a starting forward. She is also a former member of the varsity soccer and track and field teams. Also seated are her mother Holly Gaugel, father Deun Gaugel and brother Isaac Gaugel. Standing, from left, are North County assistant coach Jennelle Pratte and head volleyball coach Chelsey Crocker.