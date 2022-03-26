 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gaugel spiking volleyball for ECC

  • Updated
  • 0
Gaugel spiking volleyball for ECC
Matt King, Daily Journal

North County High School senior Emma Gaugel recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play volleyball and continue her education at East Central College in Union, Mo, where she plans to study Biology. Gaugel is a two-time First Team all-conference and all-district middle hitter, and helped the North County girls basketball team capture a district championship last year as a starting forward. She is also a former member of the varsity soccer and track and field teams. Also seated are her mother Holly Gaugel, father Deun Gaugel and brother Isaac Gaugel. Standing, from left, are North County assistant coach Jennelle Pratte and head volleyball coach Chelsey Crocker.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lewis Hamilton calls for changes in Saudi Arabia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News