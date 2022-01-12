 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gerwitz spikes spot with STLCC

  • Updated
Gerwitz spikes spot with STLCC
Matt King, Daily Journal

Farmington High School senior Kaylee Gerwitz recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play volleyball and continue her education at St. Louis Community College. She plans to pursue a pediatric nursing career. Gerwitz helped the Knights capture the MAAA Large-School championship, back-to-back district titles and a Class 4 sectional victory last fall as a right-side hitter. Also seated are her parents Jim and Dione Gerwitz. Standing, from left, are STLCC head volleyball coach Geoff Davis, sisters Zoey Gerwitz and Chelsea Durkin, Farmington head volleyball coach Haley Baker and assistant coach Amy Gerstner. 

