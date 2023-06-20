ROLLA, Mo. – The Bismarck volleyball team closed out a recent Licking Summer Camp at Rolla by placing first in its consolation bracket Saturday.

Missouri S&T hosted the weekend event, and won five straight matches after falling to reigning Class 2 state champion Jefferson, Rolla and St. Clair in pool play.

Bismarck defeated North County 25-17, 25-19 for the bracket championship after advancing past Dixon, Summerville, Steelville and Nodaway Valley.

Sophomore Halie Dickey was named to the all-tournament team for the Lady Indians, who return most of their lineup from a 13-16-2 squad last season.

Another Licking Camp will be hosted at Farmington and other nearby sites next week, involving several MAAA conference programs.