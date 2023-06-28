FARMINGTON – The longevity and focus needed for a busy two-day offseason volleyball tournament proved sufficient for short-handed Farmington.

The Knights placed first among 16 varsity teams in the annual Licking Summer Camps scrimmage despite missing five players from its projected varsity roster and replacing three four-year starters.

Farmington captured the most daunting of three varsity brackets on Tuesday by topping dangerous Potosi 25-14, 25-13 in the championship match.

Senior setter Emily Bauer and converted libero to outside hitter Brynn Johnson were voted tournament co-MVP as several team members handled alternative positions out of necessity.

Coaches from other participating schools faced similar lineup changes caused by vacations, injuries or club team commitments in other locations.

The Knights capitalized on a first-round bye in their seven-team bracket, and advanced past Meadow Heights 25-19, 25-11 while Potosi upended Valle Catholic 25-23, 25-22 in the semifinals.

Valle Catholic swept Fredericktown and Potosi ousted Perryville in straight sets, while Meadow Heights edged Lesterville in three during the quarterfinal round.

Valle Catholic pocketed a victory over Farmington in preliminary round action on Tuesday morning.

Arcadia Valley beat Owensville 25-19, 25-22 in the bracket final on the adjacent court at Black Knight Fieldhouse after eliminating Jerseyville (Ill.)

The Valley program also showed progress in the four-team varsity bracket at North County, knocking off both the Lady Raiders and Zalma in three games.

Also listed among 16 players named to the all-tournament team were seniors Paige West (Potosi), Ava Penuel (Fredericktown), Cate Newstead-Adams (Arcadia Valley), Ade Weiler (Valle Catholic), Kenley Missey (Valley) and Addy Mann (North County).

Preliminary matches spanned all of Monday plus the first two hours on Tuesday with Mineral Area College hosting junior varsity and middle school brackets.