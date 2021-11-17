Gray, Bertram, Loida named all-state

The Farmington volleyball team reached the state quarterfinal playoff round for the first time in decades last month, and ultimately finished with a 26-7-1 record.

Junior outside hitter and six-rotation star Jelena Gray emerged as a major contributor toward that achievement, and was rewarded by becoming the first all-state member of the Knights since 2006.

Gray ranked second in all of Class 4 for hitting percentage at 0.325, and was the Farmington team leader with 399 kills, 4.1 kills per set and a 47 percent kill percentage.

The versatility of her game helped secure the top individual accolade from MHSVCA coaches. Gray tied for the team high with 420 digs, and compiled 39 blocks, 302 receptions and 26 service aces at a 92.7 percent clip.

Valle Catholic reached its second consecutive final four despite moving up to the Class 3 level, and placed third in the state with final mark of 32-5-3.

The Lady Warriors also captured the MAAA tournament and Small-School division titles with senior setter Sam Loida and middle hitter Ella Bertram forming a stellar offensive combo.

Bertram, one of the most proficient blockers in the area, notched her third straight all-state honor while Loida worked her way back from a midseason injury to earn her first such accolade.

