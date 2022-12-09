 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gray driving spikes for Jefferson

Gray driving spikes for Jefferson
Matt King,

Farmington High School senior Jelena Gray recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play volleyball and continue her education at Jefferson College, located in Hillsboro, Mo. Gray has twice secured Class 4 all-state recognition while spiking more than 1,000 career kills and leading the Knights to consecutive district titles as a four-year varsity starter and three-time all-conference outside hitter. Farmington is the reigning MAAA champion. Gray plans to pursue a career in Secondary Education. Also seated, from left, are her brother Brant Gray, father Kevin Gray, mother Tori Gray and brother Kyle Gray. Standing, from left, are Jefferson head volleyball coach Aida Steiger, recruiting coordinator Carl Ritter, Farmington head volleyball coach Haley Baker and club coach Paula AuBuchon.

