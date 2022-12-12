Gresham joins Jefferson attack

Fredericktown High School senior Ryleigh Gresham recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play volleyball and continue her education at Jefferson College, located in Hillsboro, Mo. Gresham received all-district Honorable Mention this season while helping the Lady Blackcats post 49 victorious over the past two years. She served a team-high 40 aces and ranked second on the Fredericktown roster in blocks as an outside hitter. Also seated, from left, are her sister Kinleigh Gresham, mother Tonya Gresham and father Gary Gresham. Standing, from left, are Jefferson head volleyball coach Aida Steiger, recruiting coordinator Carl Ritter, and club team coaches Maile Gannon and Erica Newell.