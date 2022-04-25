 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hampton joins Millikin volleyball

Hampton joins Millikin volleyball
Submitted Photo, FHS Athletics

Farmington High School senior Trista Hampton recently signed to play NCAA Division III volleyball and continue her education at Millikin University, located in Decatur, Ill. Hampton helped the Knights capture the MAAA Large-School championship along with two district titles and a Class 4 sectional victory last season as a setter. She is also a former guard with the Farmington girls basketball team. Also pictured, from left, are brother Tayton Hampton, mother Deanna Hampton and father Rob Hampton.

