Harmon to defend for MO Valley

Harmon to defend for MO Valley
Matt King,

North County High School senior Hailey Harmon recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play NAIA volleyball and continue her education at Missouri Valley College, located in Marshall, Mo. She plans to pursue a career in Physical Therapy. Harmon specialized in defense at libero while helping the Lady Raiders collect 22 victories last season. She is also a member of the NCHS basketball and soccer teams. Also seated are her mother Crystal Harmon and father Chris Harmon. Standing, from left, are coaches Grace Veach and Ally Klein, current North County assistant coach Jennelle Pratte and head volleyball coach Chelsey Crocker.

