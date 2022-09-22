Herculaneum puts Giants on heels for first triumph

HERCULANEUM, Mo. – For a volleyball team that had won a grand total of three sets over 10 previous matches this season, Herculaneum showed no lack of confidence on Wednesday evening.

The Lady Blackcats unleashed nine service aces in game one against St. Paul Lutheran, including six from middle hitter Abigail Callahan, and captured their first victory of the season.

Callahan finished with 12 kills and seven aces, and Ella Hoskins spiked five of her seven kills in the second stanza for a 25-19, 25-17, 25-16 home sweep.

Sophomore setter Natalie Pennycook totaled 15 assists, six digs and five kills, and Herculaneum (1-9-1) managed to break through after dropping a five-set contest one night earlier against Crystal City.

Although both clubs were plagued by passing errors, they were proficient at covering the net and extending rallies when attacks were blocked.

Herculaneum was ultimately rewarded for its aggressive approach, particularly from the back line where numerous flat serves proved difficult for the Giants to handle.

Callahan opened the contest with back-to-back kills, the first one conventional and the next off an overpass, but freshman Josie Berkerey answered with a good swing after teammate Brylee Durbin reacted for a dig near the net.

Durbin was the primary hitting option as an experienced senior for St. Paul (5-9-2), notching five early kills and nine overall while also collecting nine digs.

She countered an ace by Herculaneum defender Kayla Greer with a couple of two-handed pushes that scored to create a 15-15 deadlock in game one.

But the next couple of minutes belonged to Callahan, who rotated back from a go-ahead kill to plant four unreturned serves within a 6-0 run.

St. Paul came back to earn three straight points. Senior setter Sammy Jo Pemberton fought off multiple tricky spikes before Valerie Govero capitalized from the middle, then assisted a kill by Kendall Pipkin that made it 21-18 following three separate jousts within the long rally.

Herculaneum got a key block from Katrina Biere to quell the momentum, and captured another active point after setter Mackenzie Duncan calmly pulled a low pass from the net.

Mia Sherrill tipped three kills past the blockers in game two while also serving two aces, and the Giants briefly enjoyed a 12-11 lead near the midway mark.

After being targeted sparingly by her setters early on, Hoskins began to heat up. She connected off a deflection for a 15-12 lead, then struck again through the block to negate a stellar play by St. Paul on the previous point.

Durbin used full extension to reach an off-speed shot near the 10-foot line. Pemberton cleared the gentle carom from her knees, the found Sherrill along the left side for the terminating swing.

Biere helped the host squad secure a two-game advantage, however, on consecutive kills as the margin swelled to 22-16. Duncan dinked neatly on second contact before closing the set with another ace.

Lily Jenkins made eight digs and helped serve Herculaneum to a 6-1 lead that was not relinquished in game three, as Callahan sprinkled in four more kills.

Pennycook tapped a roll shot to the floor after the Giants closed to within 13-10, and the Lady Blackcats gradually pulled away to lead 23-14 as Hoskins guided a two-handed push down the line.

Greer ended with nine digs and three kills. Riley Passananti contributed seven digs plus three aces, and Duncan dished out seven assists in the victory.

Pemberton provided 13 assists along with 10 digs, and landed her fourth kill into the opposite corner while attacking more frequently down the stretch.

Sophomore libero Clara Villmer brought up 11 digs to pace the St. Paul defense. Berkerey served three aces, Govero chipped in three kills, and Sherrill added six assists.

The Giants were again without key hitter Lexi Callahan in the lineup due to injury.