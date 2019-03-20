Try 3 months for $3
Humbolt Digs Role With Illinois College
Submitted Photo

Ste. Genevieve High School senior Jennifer Humbolt recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play volleyball and continue her education at Illinois College, an NCAA Division III program located in Jacksonville, Ill. Humbolt helped the Dragons secure three district volleyball championships plus an outright MAAA Large-School title in 2016. She is a two-time all-conference and all-district performer, and also picked up all-MAAA honors last month as Ste. Genevieve won its first conference crown in girls basketball. Also seated, from left, are teacher Nicki Reed, mother Jessica Sieben, boyfriend Tyler Blum, and brother Cal Kertz. Standing, from left, are Ste. Genevieve assistant coach Krystle Kuehnel, head volleyball coach Jessica Fallert and athletic director Jeff Nix.

