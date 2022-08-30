Jackson shifts attacking focus to defeat Dragons

STE. GENEVIEVE – Nadia Wasilewski gave visiting Jackson a needed edge at the net during a fourth game that saw Ste. Genevieve storm back from a 10-point deficit on Monday night.

The junior middle delivered seven of her 12 kills during the final stanza, and chipped in three blocks as the Indians won the volleyball season opener 21-25, 25-16, 25-17, 25-23.

Christa Vandeven knocked down eight kills and Sydnie Floyd notched her seventh on match point to equal Katy St. John as Jackson (1-0) overcame a late stretch of inconsistency.

Ste. Genevieve (0-1) relied most heavily on three senior outside hitters throughout the contest, and produced just two of its 35 total kills from the middle.

The experienced Dragons avoided a collapse after falling behind 13-3 in game four, including an opening 6-0 service run by defender Grace Newell.

Dru Koetting, a three-year starter and MAAA all-conference performer last season, sparked the charge up front with 17 kills and two blocks overall. She landed six swings in the final stanza.

Defensive coverage helped to swing momentum just as Jackson encountered a series of errors. But the Indians restored a 19-13 edge when Wasilewski drilled two quick sets to the floor.

Ste. Genevieve was energized when a reaching dig by Arie Taylor cleared the net and fell untouched for a point. She handled another heater just before Koetting smashed the tying kill at 19-19.

The Indians finally disrupted the 6-0 scoring blitz for server Alli Byington, but soon trailed 20-19 as an attack sailed long. Vandeven calmly answered off the block, and her squad eventually avoided a decisive fifth stanza.

Dragons sophomore Joleigh Parker tallied her 24th and final assist on a back-set to Tessa Grass at 22-22, but the 6-foot-2 Wasilewski followed a crucial service error with a quick tip shot off an upward deflection.

Jackson, which squandered an immediate 5-1 lead in game one, began to utilize the right-side attack with greater frequency and success against an opposing block that arrived late.

Ella Domian used her left-handed approach to bury a couple of clean looks and help even the match in game two. The Indians steadily extended a 15-12 advantage after St. John connected off a defender.

Vandiven followed up a forceful kill by gently depositing the ensuing overpass, and setter Kamryn Link neatly cleared overhead on the second touch for a 16-10 lead in game three.

While Koetting and Floyd sent down five kills each during that game for their respective clubs, Wasilewski paired with Link for an emphatic double block at set point.

Taylor, who contributed nine kills and 12 digs for the home team, provided excellent lineup balance to Koetting from the outside in game one as Ste. Genevieve seized eventual control with cross-court accuracy.

Parker shared a tying block with Grass at 7-7 after alertly digging a rejected spike seconds earlier. The Dragons enjoyed their first lead of the night at 16-15 after Grass prevailed in a joust.

Koetting hammered two straight kills 21-17 following smooth stops by Taylor, who rotated forward for the game-ending swing from a right-side angle off a Devyn Basler back-set.

Grass compiled seven kills plus three blocks for Ste. Genevieve. Senior libero Maya Watts had 10 digs with two aces, and Basler finished with nine assists.