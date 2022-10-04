Jackson sweeps Knights behind diverse offense

FARMINGTON – Several members of the Farmington volleyball team drove to Ste. Genevieve in late August for an early look at future opponent Jackson.

The Knights must have been impressed by what they saw from the powerful Indians in much closer proximity on Monday night.

Katy St. John spiked 15 kills, Ella Domian added nine more, and Jackson capitalized on a superior right-side attack and sharper defense for a convincing 25-14, 25-14, 25-21 sweep.

Junior Nadia Wasilewski contributed seven kills, and served four of her five aces during game one. Jackson (17-3-3) established control of the match on a 7-0 scoring run as she was stationed at the back line.

Farmington (16-5-1) hoped to bounce back following a tough five-set defeat at Ste. Genevieve, but was simply outplayed with the exception of a late stretch in game three.

Senior middle hitter Jade Roth knocked down seven of her team-high 13 kills in the final stanza, and the Knights reduced a 20-14 deficit to 21-20 before Jackson prevailed.

Farmington was fired up when Roth spiked an overpass on the opening point of the contest. But Jackson did most of the celebrating from there.

St. John ripped four kills during her first progression across the front row, and setter Kamryn Link landed a deep cross-court swing for an early 7-4 lead that swelled to 13-6.

Jelena Gray, who was honored for recently surpassing 1,000 career kills, connected from the back row before Roth shifted left for a kill that capped a 4-0 Farmington spurt.

But a service error gave the ball to Wasilewski, whose floating jumper fell untouched for consecutive aces, first in a vacant spot on the front row, then about a foot inside the back corner.

St. John made it 20-10 off an overpass, and Christa Vandeven locked up game one with two blocks to counter a kill and ace by Farmington senior Grace Duncan.

Gray finished with nine kills and seven digs, and Duncan chipped in four kills with digs. But three other hitting positions for the Knights combined for just two kills.

Farmington withstood a 4-0 deficit served by Wasilewski to eventually square game two at 7-7 on an ace by setter Cheyenne Strohkirch after two digs by Brynn Johnson led to a Gray smash.

Jackson looked to Wasilewski for a pair of strong middle kills in response, and bolted ahead 16-10 when St. John continued her efficient night with a bullet down the line.

The margin soon reached double digits at 22-12, and Sydnie Floyd sent down a second overpass at set point for a comfortable two-game lead.

The competitive edge shrunk in game three, and the Knights executed a solid transition when Duncan lunged to cover a block before Emily Bauer set Roth for a strong early kill.

But the Indians delivered another critical surge. Wasilewski spiked following a free ball, and St. John handled an overpass with ease for a 13-7 edge.

Gray countered with line and cross-court kills to make it 15-12. Roth faced occasional triple blocking, and notched a kill off a Bauer back-set and solo block before Duncan brought Farmington within 21-20 on an ace.

Jackson won a pivotal tipping joust on the next rally to stay in front, and St. John restored a 23-20 lead when a dig carried over the net. Domian struck from the middle to secure the match.

Holland Guilliams made 12 digs, and Link dished out 25 assists for the Indians, who will host a talented tournament field that includes Farmington this weekend.

Bauer finished with 15 assists and Strohkirch added 10 assists with seven digs in defeat. Johnson had eight digs at libero.