PARK HILLS – Andressa Souza or Malena Medus seemed to be everywhere the opposing Mineral Area attackers wanted to place the volleyball between the sidelines on Wednesday night.
Superb defensive coverage played a major role in helping visiting Jefferson win long rallies and triumph 25-22, 16-25, 25-17, 25-20 over the Region 16 rival Cardinals.
Souza compiled 15 kills with 16 digs, Magdalena Bostal tallied 11 kills with 26 digs and Kwanisha Quarles had nine more kills for Jefferson (10-11, 1-2).
Sophomore Solymar Santos had arguably her best performance of the season with a season-high 12 kills and five blocks in defeat for Mineral Area (15-9, 1-2).
Kaylee Portell also spiked 12 kills and Silvia Bonsanti added nine as the Cardinals sought more front-row balance after relying heavily on left-side swings in recent matches.
Mineral Area had the chance of going five sets for the second straight contest, but suffered too many receiving and passing errors down the stretch.
Quarles posted three kills plus a double block with Souza as Bostal served a 6-0 start to game four, and Jefferson spent the next several minutes trying to thwart a MAC response.
Portell nestled a kill into the deep corner before combining on a stuff with Bonsanti that brought the Cardinals within 14-12. Santos soon tied it at 16-16 by pouncing on an overpass.
But the Vikings seized command of a 19-19 deadlock with an ensuing 4-0 spurt served by Medus, who made a lunging save after Makenzie Rodgers bumped a wide pass on the run ahead of a Souza kill.
Bostal cleared a ball from beyond the 10-foot line that was allowed to fall. The next serve was misplayed overhead, and three Vikings extended the next point with difficult digs to lead 24-20.
Alayna Rooks provided 10 kills and setter Marieke Zink compiled 47 assists plus 16 digs for the Cardinals, who could not overcome 21 attacking errors.
Jefferson built a 16-10 advantage in game three, and punctuated it with an eight-point margin on two straight double blocks by Vanessa Moreira and Bostal.
Mineral Area, still without star middle Cindy Penaloza in the lineup due to an eligibility issue, switched its outside hitters to begin game four with the hope of igniting the offense.
Emily Greif totaled 32 digs before encountering a late struggle, and Blair Busenbark made two crashing saves with an extended fist in game two while finishing with 19 digs.
The Cardinals established their strongest rhythm after dropping the opening game. Santos sent down a roll shot from the right after striking from the middle for a 9-3 lead.
Zink won a joust against two taller defenders to make it 14-6, and the difference reached 19-10 when the Vikings lost three consecutive points on errors.
Santos had five kills and Portell recorded four during game two. Bonsanti swatted down a quick set to present nine game points at 24-15.
Laura Danezzi picked up 18 digs, Sydni Basler had 11 more and Baylie Petry had five kills for MAC after she was blocked on back-to-back early swings.
Souza spiked a left-side kill and Moreira executed a solo block to create a 15-10 lead in the opening set. Bostal tipped safely as the gap widened to 21-13.
MAC resisted five game points after trailing 24-17, sparked by a powerful Rooks kill and Busenbark dig that prolonged a big rally. But Quarles connected from the middle following a timeout.
Medus gave Jefferson 30 digs, and Rodgers added 25 assists and 14 digs.
The Cardinals will host MSU-West Plains next Wednesday. The Grizzlies will be attempting to clinch the No. 1 seed for the three-team region tournament.
