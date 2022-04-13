Jenkins signs with ECC volleyball

North County High School senior Brenna Jenkins recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play volleyball and continue her education at East Central College, located in Union, Mo. She plans to study mass media. Jenkins recovered from ACL surgery as a sophomore to help the Lady Raiders collect 22 wins and reach a district final as a setter last season. She is also a member of the NCHS golf team. Also seated, from left, are her mother Stacy Jenkins, father Kasey Jenkins and sister Claire Jenkins. Standing, from left, are North County assistant coach Jennelle Pratte and head volleyball coach Chelsey Crocker.