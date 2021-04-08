Kimball boosting Mineral Area at net

Central High School senior Kaley Kimball recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play volleyball at Mineral Area College, where she plans to pursue a career in Secondary Education. Kimball was named an all-state middle hitter last season after helping the Lady Rebels win their first district championship since 2002 before finishing second at the Class 3 state tournament. Central collected both the MAAA regular-season and tournament titles during her junior year. Kimball was a also a First Team all-district and all-conference forward last winter as part of three straight district title basketball squads while surpassing 1,000 career points. Pictured seated are her mother Ellen Kimball and father Kyle Kimball. Standing, from left, are Central girls track and field coach Jenn Mills, assistant volleyball coaches Melissa Norris and Christie Jones, head volleyball coach Tracie Casey and head girls basketball coach Josh Mapes.