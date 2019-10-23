LEADWOOD – The Kingston volleyball program needed an improbable third-set comeback to shake off an enduring losing streak against Bismarck earlier this season.
On Tuesday night, the Lady Cougars made the result more convincing with a 25-16, 25-23 triumph on a neutral court to secure 11th place in the MAAA Tournament.
Senior middle hitter Ally Fogelbach recorded four kills, Alyssa Coleman made eight digs and setter Keely Reyes totaled 11 assists plus three aces to propel Kingston (3-24).
Hailey Hagood and Jade Coleman tipped the ball to the floor, bookending an ace from Josie Pierce, and the Lady Cougars punctuated game one with a 5-0 scoring surge.
Game two proved more difficult to close, however, as Bismarck (2-28) worked through inconsistent passing to fully erase a five-point deficit and subsequent four-point hole.
A 17-17 tie was broken when a second ball was not called on the Bismarck side, sparking a run of four straight Kingston points. The margin eventually reached 23-19.
The Lady Indians caught a break when an overpass was misplayed, then rallied to draw even. Freshman Emma Cole safely placed a crossing shot after Josie Campbell served an ace.
Kingston approached match point when two digs by Alyssa Coleman helped win a tiebreaking rally, and claimed victory when the ensuing serve was shanked beyond reach toward the stands.
Jade Coleman and Hagood contributed three kills each, and Jerzie Ware added six digs and two aces as the Lady Cougars finished where they were originally seeded.
Emma Cole paced Bismarck with four kills, and Riley Dickey tallied five assists with seven digs. Payton Cole, Lexi Droege and Campbell chipped in four digs apiece.
Kingston led game two 10-5 when Chelsea Gann tapped off a block, but an excellent running set near the net by Dickey enabled Emma Cole to answer from the right side.
Ware sparked a 5-1 start on back-to-back aces, and Kingston never trailed during the opening game. Gann redirected a lunging dig by Jade Coleman to create a 10-3 separation.
Belle Gibson began a modest response from Bismarck with her first kill, and Payton Cole landed a shot down the line to make the deficit 14-12.
Ware earned a pivotal point for Kingston at 16-13 when Chloe McCoy bumped a dig by Alyssa Coleman over her shoulder and on target.
The Lady Indians yielded an ace to Reyes during the next rotation, and eventually suffered their 11th straight loss.
Both teams return to action on Monday in their respective district tournaments.
