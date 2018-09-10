Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Farmington Volleyball
Buy Now

Farmington volleyball players pose with the championship trophy after winning the 58-team Dig for Life Challenge on Saturday night in Cape Girardeau, Mo. The Knights topped Arcadia Valley and in the semifinal round and Seckman in the title match to finish the long weekend with seven wins and one tie.

 Submitted Photo

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The Farmington volleyball team outlasted a field of 58 schools, and defeated Seckman for a second time in two nights to capture the Dig for Life Challenge championship.

The Knights finished with seven wins and one tie over the weekend, and rolled past the Jaguars 25-15, 25-18 in the Gold Bracket title match Saturday at Show Me Center.

The tournament format changed this season to separate the 24 perceived strongest teams into their division with the goal of stronger competition.

Four teams from the MAAA conference were included in that upper tier. Both Arcadia Valley and Central joined Farmington in reaching the quarterfinal round.

After topping Campbell 25-4, 25-13 and Seckman and 25-23, 25-22 on Friday, the Knights wrapped pool play with a 25-14, 24-25 split against St. Vincent as each set was capped at 25 points.

Farmington beat Ste. Genevieve 25-18, 25-17 and Notre Dame 25-21, 25-20 before ousting Perryville 25-17, 25-22 in the quarters. The Knights won a three-set battle against the Pirates earlier in the week.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

A deep run by Arcadia Valley ended in the semifinals when Farmington (13-3-1) prevailed 25-15, 25-20. The Lady Tigers went 5-1-1 on the weekend, including wins over Bernie, St. Vincent and Lesterville.

Central also suffered just one loss in six contests, and landed atop its pool with victories over Saxony Lutheran and Leopold while splitting with Eminence.

The Lady Rebels picked up a 25-18, 25-23 sweep of Lesterville, and eliminated rival Ste. Genevieve from the bracket in three games 25-19, 18-25, 25-22 before falling to Calvary Lutheran 25-19, 25-22.

Ste. Genevieve qualified for the Gold Bracket despite splitting with all three pool opponents – Notre Dame, Winona and Hazelwood West.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments