Knights keep lead in MAAA volleyball

FARMINGTON – Jelena Gray smashed 13 kills and made five digs plus two blocks on Thursday night as the Farmington volleyball team clinched at least a share of the MAAA Large-School title.

Grace Duncan compiled 15 digs, five kills and four service aces, and senior Trista Hampton produced a team-high 12 assists over the last two games of a 25-7, 25-13, 25-11 triumph over Central.

Gray served nine consecutive points to punctuate a 20-4 start by the Knights. The opening stanza was highlighted by an incredible defensive exchange that spanned 44 seconds of real time.

Alyssa Koppeis started the frenzy with a sliding dig. Setter Jordan Anderson rescued the next ball on an upward punch while falling to her knees before Emma Gerstner alertly lunged to somehow clear on a twist with her back to the net.

Central setter Olivia Dunn immediately sent a clever push toward the left sideline on first contact, but was denied the kill when Duncan read the attack and made a sensational save with full extension.