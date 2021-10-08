Knights keep lead in MAAA volleyball

FARMINGTON – Jelena Gray smashed 13 kills and made five digs plus two blocks on Thursday night as the Farmington volleyball team clinched at least a share of the MAAA Large-School title.
Grace Duncan compiled 15 digs, five kills and four service aces, and senior Trista Hampton produced a team-high 12 assists over the last two games of a 25-7, 25-13, 25-11 triumph over Central.
Gray served nine consecutive points to punctuate a 20-4 start by the Knights. The opening stanza was highlighted by an incredible defensive exchange that spanned 44 seconds of real time.
Alyssa Koppeis started the frenzy with a sliding dig. Setter Jordan Anderson rescued the next ball on an upward punch while falling to her knees before Emma Gerstner alertly lunged to somehow clear on a twist with her back to the net.
Central setter Olivia Dunn immediately sent a clever push toward the left sideline on first contact, but was denied the kill when Duncan read the attack and made a sensational save with full extension.
The Knights went on to cover two ensuing deflections at the net. Duncan totaled four digs within the rally before Gray ripped a second spike to the floor after opposing libero Kate Johnson resisted her previous attempt.
Anderson finished with 10 assists to equal Alyssa Wilson, who chipped in three kills. Jade Roth provided five blocks plus three kills, and Kaylee Gerwitz chipped in four kills for Farmington (15-4, 4-0)
Johnson shined defensively with 13 digs, and Allie Kelly made three blocks for Central (3-15-2, 0-4). Dunn totaled eight assists with six digs, and Natalie Miles tallied five assists.
The Lady Rebels were limited to 13 kills unofficially, getting two each from Reagan Bradley, Addi Miller, Kelsie Politte, Brylee Populis and Courtney Dortch.
Gray made three digs before drilling a back-row kill at 11-5 in game one, and later combined on a double stuff with Roth to make it 21-11.
Gerstner finished with eight kills, five blocks and five digs, and buried match point from a sharp angle after Hampton neatly avoided contacting the net in close proximity on the assist.
Farmington surged ahead 7-1 in game three, and Gray terminated a quick transition after both Johnson and Dortch kept a rally going near the net and Politte cleared on a dive for Central.
Koppeis picked up 12 digs for the Knights, who can secure the outright conference crown on Tuesday by winning at North County.
Central suffered its ninth straight defeat.
Ste. Genevieve 3, Potosi 0
STE. GENEVIEVE – Senior middle Abby Moore planted 13 kills and made two blocks on Thursday night as Ste. Genevieve powered past Potosi 25-15, 25-18, 25-15.
Dru Koetting spiked 12 kills and Tessa Grass sent down nine more for the Dragons while setter Devyn Basler dished out 36 assists.
Ste. Genevieve (13-7-1, 3-1) also received three kills from Arie Taylor and two blocks from A.J. Prudent.
Potosi (16-9-1, 0-4) was paced up front by freshman Ava Robart with seven kills and three blocks. Carley Hampton collected six kills and Paige West had five.
Chelbi Poucher made seven digs and Sami Huck picked up six more for the Lady Trojans. Kadence Sadler finished with 25 assists.
Bismarck 3, Valley 1
CALEDONIA – Bismarck responded after dropping the first set to defeat Valley 21-25, 25-13, 25-13, 25-13 for its third conference victory on Thursday night.
Sophomore Madison Dunn compiled 24 kills and 14 digs while Alyssa Freeman registered 38 assists for visiting Bismarck (6-10, 3-1).
Senior Carter Clark led Valley (3-11-3, 1-3) with 10 kills, 16 digs, 11 assists and four service aces. Carlie Loughary provided 18 digs and 30 serve receptions along the back row.
Kenley Missey totaled eight kills, 21 digs and 12 assists. Maliyah Brown added seven kills and 20 digs.
Bismarck will host West County on Tuesday to decide second place in the MAAA Small-School division.