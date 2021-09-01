Knights regroup in fifth set to escape Notre Dame

Gerstner shined defensively with 19 digs, and contributed seven kills plus a couple of blocks up front in her varsity return after missing last season due to a knee injury.

The Knights trailed 13-12 in game one until Alyssa Wilson served three aces in a streak of eight straight points, getting two strong kills from Gray along the way.

Duncan guided a nifty two-handed push past an attempted double-block to increase a 23-20 margin, and Gray tacked on the next kill to punctuate the opening set.

The Bulldogs got five kills in game two from left-hander Rylee McClintock, who totaled 13 overall, and jumped ahead 18-15 before a series of errors proved costly.

Farmington drew even at 20-20 when Roth terminated off a second successive dig by Gerstner, then grabbed a two-point lead when Roth solo stuffed a middle spike.

Passing and communication issues began to arise for the Knights in game three, and Notre Dame took full advantage of nearly every free ball played to its side.