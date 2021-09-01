Knights regroup in fifth set to escape Notre Dame

FARMINGTON – A collective letdown during the third set forced the Farmington volleyball team to bear down in hopes of winning its season opener on Tuesday night.
Defense delivered a necessary spark near the conclusion of game four against visiting Notre Dame, and the Knights controlled the final stanza to prevail 25-22, 25-20, 15-25, 23-25, 15-11.
Jelena Gray hammered seven of her team-high 17 kills during a powerful opening game, and Jade Roth totaled nine blocks while landing her 12th kill at match point.
Notre Dame forced a decisive fifth set after nearly squandering a 21-14 advantage. Game four ended on an attack that carried long as hitter Grace Duncan appealed for a touch call to no avail.
Roth followed up a Duncan ace with a key block, however, and made two superb digs during her half-rotation on the back row as Farmington (1-0) gained a late edge.
Consecutive kills by Gray and Emma Gerstner made the margin 8-4, and Kaylee Gerwitz chipped in her fifth kill on a crucial overpass at 10-7.
Notre Dame (0-1) pulled to within 12-10 on a spike into the deep middle by Kristin Anderson, but sent an ensuing return long and contacted the net to lose the next two points.
Gerstner shined defensively with 19 digs, and contributed seven kills plus a couple of blocks up front in her varsity return after missing last season due to a knee injury.
The Knights trailed 13-12 in game one until Alyssa Wilson served three aces in a streak of eight straight points, getting two strong kills from Gray along the way.
Duncan guided a nifty two-handed push past an attempted double-block to increase a 23-20 margin, and Gray tacked on the next kill to punctuate the opening set.
The Bulldogs got five kills in game two from left-hander Rylee McClintock, who totaled 13 overall, and jumped ahead 18-15 before a series of errors proved costly.
Farmington drew even at 20-20 when Roth terminated off a second successive dig by Gerstner, then grabbed a two-point lead when Roth solo stuffed a middle spike.
Passing and communication issues began to arise for the Knights in game three, and Notre Dame took full advantage of nearly every free ball played to its side.
Lexi Rubel collected three kills along with two scoring blocks during a single rotation across the front, and the Bulldogs repeatedly placed the ball into the back corners with success.
The visitors built two separate 10-point cushions, including the final rally when Anderson connected off the block, and boldly overcame a sketchy start to game four.
Farmington claimed the first three points with setter Jordan Anderson serving an ace, and appeared to be pulling away at 8-2 when Wilson elevated suddenly to spike past the late-arriving block.
Notre Dame charged back to tie at 11-11 on a brilliant turn and swing by Claire Jones on second contact before the Knights could recognize the play and react defensively.
McClintock and Sarah Brennan each attacked cross-court during a 5-0 run, but the Bulldogs nearly saw their resulting lead evaporate.
Despite dropping the set in disputed fashion, Farmington experienced an instant uptick in energy level when libero Alyssa Koppeis saved a ball as players on both sides relaxed.
Gerstner spiked an overpass off the top of net, and the ball deflected off a teammate on the backward carom. Koppeis dived for the third contact and cleared for a point as Notre Dame watched the ball land safely.
That rally occurred at 21-16, and the Knights continued a 5-0 push when Gray executed a solo block and Wilson unleashed her fourth ace.
Kristin Anderson rifled a line kill in response for Notre Dame at 23-21, and the next serve by Brooklyn Greaser crawled over the next for an ace.
Jordan Anderson finished with 20 assists and six digs, while Wilson compiled 19 assists in the victory. Duncan made 12 digs and five kills.
Farmington returns seven varsity players from last year’s district championship squad.
Lexi Rubel sent down eight kills while Tori Rubel and Brennan added six apiece for Notre Dame. Shelby Renner provided 12 digs with three aces.
Jones served Notre Dame to a 6-0 lead in game three.