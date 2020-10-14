Knights sweep despite test from North County

FARMINGTON – After cruising through a leisurely first against rival North County on Tuesday night, the Farmington volleyball team was forced to work much harder for the victory.
Jade Roth produced 12 kills and five blocks, fellow sophomore Jelena Gray knocked down 11 kills, and the Knights prevailed 25-8, 25-23, 25-20.
Bridget Bone made 24 digs and Jordan Anderson had 17 assists to lead Farmington (8-10-3, 3-2), which likely locked down a No. 5 seed at worst for next week’s MAAA tournament.
North County (12-11-2, 2-3) remained without star middle hitter Emma Gaugel, but still displayed plenty of moxie after being steamrolled in the opening minutes.
The visitors were actually just points from squaring the match in game two, and attacked once for the lead at 23-23 following digs by senior libero Maddi Oder and counterpart Bone.
But the Knights claimed that rally as Grace Duncan landed the most important of her five kills just inside the back line. The 25th point came on ensuing miscommunication between a North County set and attack.
The Lady Raiders won a fabulous exchange between the teams on a hitting error early in game three. Lillian Estes and Oder sprinted back to clear the ball after Duncan made three digs on the opposite side.
The play drew a roar from the North County bench, but Farmington would make noise as Alyssa Wilson served a subsequent 6-0 run. Kaylee Gerwitz spiked for a healthy 9-3 advantage.
Roth crushed middle swing to make it 14-5, and senior Lauren Obenauer delivered her fifth block of the night to restore a 21-12 separation.
North County, which rotated at least a dozen players in the contest, offered one more sustained push with another flurry of scrappy defense.
Emily Veach stretched to stop a hard spike, and Kamryn Winch capitalized with a deflected tip at the net. Winch added a solo block moments later at 23-20.
Bone tracked down an errant pass for Farmington before Roth hammered the next swing down, and Anderson alertly swatted match point off an instinctive front-row stop by Gray after North County had made four prolonging digs of its own.
Duncan brought up 14 digs for the Knights. Sophia Pullen made nine assists, and Wilson notched seven assists plus two aces as three players shared the setting duties.
Winch finished with six kills and four blocks for North County. Veach compiled five kills, 15 digs and 11 assists, while Tyler Conkright had four kills, four blocks and six digs.
Errors plagued the Lady Raiders throughout a lethargic game one. They did not register an offensive point until Winch tipped through a double-block attempt at 15-3.
Farmington went ahead 5-0 with Duncan serving after Roth buried the first attack off one pass. Roth moved back to serve another five in a row as Gray terminated from the left side at 11-1.
Obenauer added to the North County frustration with three blocks during the stanza, and Gerwitz celebrated another one at 18-5.
But the Lady Raiders regrouped and found a hustling spark to create a highly competitive game two. Conkright and Veach hit the surface for digs before a Winch stuff-block gave them a 13-10 edge.
But a couple of passing mistakes slowed that momentum, and the Knights answered with a 6-0 spurt – including two kills each from Gray and Roth – for a 15-13 lead.
North County trailed 21-16 ahead of a comeback, getting two excellent digs in succession by Estes and two aces from Oder, who ended with 12 digs.
The teams traded errors for a 22-22 score, and the drama further escalated when Veach duplicated a go-ahead spike by Gray for another tie.
Estes who sat out the first set, contributed seven digs while Macy Kamler and Hailey Harmon added five each for the Lady Raiders, who will likely be seeded either sixth or seventh in the MAAA tourney.
