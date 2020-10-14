Knights sweep despite test from North County

Errors plagued the Lady Raiders throughout a lethargic game one. They did not register an offensive point until Winch tipped through a double-block attempt at 15-3.

Farmington went ahead 5-0 with Duncan serving after Roth buried the first attack off one pass. Roth moved back to serve another five in a row as Gray terminated from the left side at 11-1.

Obenauer added to the North County frustration with three blocks during the stanza, and Gerwitz celebrated another one at 18-5.

But the Lady Raiders regrouped and found a hustling spark to create a highly competitive game two. Conkright and Veach hit the surface for digs before a Winch stuff-block gave them a 13-10 edge.

But a couple of passing mistakes slowed that momentum, and the Knights answered with a 6-0 spurt – including two kills each from Gray and Roth – for a 15-13 lead.

North County trailed 21-16 ahead of a comeback, getting two excellent digs in succession by Estes and two aces from Oder, who ended with 12 digs.

The teams traded errors for a 22-22 score, and the drama further escalated when Veach duplicated a go-ahead spike by Gray for another tie.

Estes who sat out the first set, contributed seven digs while Macy Kamler and Hailey Harmon added five each for the Lady Raiders, who will likely be seeded either sixth or seventh in the MAAA tourney.

