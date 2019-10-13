LEADWOOD – West County put several long service streaks together Saturday to claim the top trophy at its home volleyball tournament.
Dori McRaven totaled 16 kills, three blocks, eight digs and three aces during the championship match as the Lady Bulldogs defeated South Iron 25-13, 16-25, 25-15.
Makenzie Simily and Peyten Blair provided all-around balance with nine kills and 14 digs each, and setter Kylie Newhouse finished with 28 assists, eight digs, four kills and 14 service points.
Jenna Simily added two aces and nine digs while equaling McRaven with 15 points as West County (15-5) controlled the first and third sets decisively.
Madalyn Herrera had 14 points and five digs while Chloe Young spiked three kills and Makenzie Roever picked up 12 digs.
The tournament format featured eight teams in a traditional bracket with consolation rounds included.
The Lady Bulldogs coasted through the previous two rounds, including a 25-10, 25-9 semifinal sweep of Crystal City that saw Newhouse, Blair and Makenzie Simily serve three aces apiece.
Blair knocked down six kills and McRaven added four along with two blocks. Jenna Simily added four kills and two aces while Makenzie Simily had three kills and a team-high eight digs.
Newhouse dished out 12 assists while earned 13 points and six digs. Herrera scored 11 points while matching Blair and Roever with four digs each.
McRaven and Jenna Simily sent down five kills, Young, Blair and Makenzie Simily each connected for three more, and West County routed Marquand 25-13, 25-4 in the morning opener.
Newhouse dominated from the service line with 33 points, and ignited a 17-0 run to begin game two. She finished with 17 aces, 13 assists and four digs.
Blair provided eight digs and Roever tallied four more. Chloe Nipper served six points during the win.
Jackson Invitational
JACKSON, Mo. – Ste. Genevieve and Arcadia Valley qualified for the eight-team Gold Bracket, but fell in their respective quarterfinal matches at the Jackson volleyball tournament on Saturday.
Eventual champion Lindbergh dismissed the Dragons 25-10, 25-11, and tourney runner-up Advance ousted the Lady Tigers 25-18, 25-8.
Ste. Genevieve (6-12-4) defeated Sikeston 25-14, 25-13 and split with Poplar Bluff 25-18, 20-25 while falling to Advance 25-16, 25-16 and Perryville 25-23, 25-19 in group play.
Julia McKlin totaled 34 kills over four matches, and Ella Reed had 13 along with four blocks and three aces as the Dragons change its system to utilize two setters.
Brittney Kreitler returned from injury to compete in the last three matches of the day. She finished with 24 assists while Maci Reynolds totaled 35 over five contests.
Megan Schweigert served three aces against Sikeston and two more while facing Perryville. Marysa Flieg gave the Dragons 14 kills on the day.
Arcadia Valley (18-8-1) also faced a difficult stretch of opponents the group stage, defeating North County 25-17, 25-16 and splitting with Lesterville 22-25, 25-21.
The Lady Tigers were topped by Class 4 power Nerinx Hall 25-15, 25-18 and Lindbergh 25-18, 25-18 to claim the fourth entry into the championship bracket from their group.
North County (11-13) was swept in group play by Lindbergh (25-15, 25-15), Arcadia Valley (25-16, 25-15), Nerinx Hall (25-16, 25-17) and Jackson (25-20, 25-21).
Poplar Bluff downed the Lady Raiders 22-25, 25-23, 25-20 in the Silver Bracket.
