LEADWOOD – The West County volleyball team cleaned up a few passing mistakes that occurred during the first couple of rotations on Monday.
The Lady Bulldogs then pressured opponent South Iron into similar problems that lingered throughout a straight-set home victory by remaining perfect behind the service line.
West County sprinkled in several blocks, including four by senior middle Cheyenne Young, to further stall the Lady Panthers while prevailing 25-18, 25-9.
Senior Jordan Stevens contributed a team-high five kills along the outside, and Young knocked down four. The Lady Bulldogs (2-1) pulled away with a closing 16-2 scoring spurt.
South Iron got seven digs from Michaela Ayers and six more from Hailey Pauley, but struggled to clear numerous times on third contact.
The visitors enjoyed a promising start, however, jumping to an 8-3 advantage when an Ayers kill was followed by three unreturned serves on the West County side.
Makenzie Simily sparked a response with a left-side spike to the floor, and stepped back to serve an ensuing ace during a pivotal five-point streak. She also finished with a team-high seven digs.
West County yielded four straight points to trail 12-8, but claimed the next eight in a row as Stevens scored from the left side and Dori McRaven put down an errant South Iron dig.
Haylee Watson avoided the first service error for the Lady Bulldogs when the ball clipped the net and bounded over for an ace, and Allee Drennen put down two subsequent attacks to create a 16-12 lead.
Junior setter Kylie Newhouse found an open spot with a crafty diagonal push on second contact, and the Lady Panthers missed a key serve after drawing with 18-16.
Kaitlin Spivey extended the margin with back-to-back aces, and Simily made an excellent sprawling save while crossing the 10-foot line from the back row to help secure game point.
Rylee Masters opened game two for South Iron with a well-placed shot into the opposite corner, then used power to spike sharply through the middle.
But the Lady Bulldogs countered with Young up front. She rejected three incoming attacks after South Iron misplayed a couple of passes, and a two-point margin swelled to 16-7.
The Lady Panthers surrendered three points in game two by leading their setter into contact with the net, and watched Newhouse serve a late 7-0 run.
Chloe Young and Rachel Hedgecorth added kills on running sets by Newhouse, who compiled 13 assists overall, to build a 23-8 separation.
Ivy Meinershagen chipped in four digs for West County, which continues its current homestand against St. Paul on Thursday.
South Iron setter Lauren Hughes totaled eight assists.
