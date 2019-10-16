BONNE TERRE – After falling short several times in frustrating third sets this season, the North County volleyball team finally closed one out with authority.
Lauren Forrester, Kayleigh Winch and Ariel Stewart celebrated their Senior Night by helping the Lady Raiders snap a five-year rivalry drought against Farmington on Tuesday.
North County discovered a leak in the Knights’ serve receive, and applied constant pressure in a 23-25, 25-12, 25-12 victory for second place in the MAAA Large-School division.
Winch provided 14 kills and three blocks up front, and the Lady Raiders bounced back from a recent six-match slide while beating Farmington for the first time in eight tries.
“It was just a really good win. They played really well,” third-year North County coach Chelsey Crocker said. “Hopefully, that puts us in a good position for the conference tournament seeding.”
Forrester added six kills of her own, and delivered an even greater impact along the back row with 13 digs and six crucial service aces.
She watched intently from the bleachers when the North County program last posed a significant threat to the upper echelon of the conference.
But now the Lady Raiders (12-14, 4-1) have seemingly done enough to merit a top four seed – behind Central, Valle Catholic and Arcadia Valley – and host a three-team pool in next week’s MAAA tourney.
“I remember coming here when I was in middle school, and all we did was watch the older girls play like Kourtney Kekec, Allie Hammack and Holly Forbes,” Forrester said. “We always idolized them and saw them play Farmington every year. So it felt good to beat them tonight.”
Farmington secured game one on consecutive clutch kills by freshman Jelena Gray, the second of which developed after teammate Alyssa Wilson arrived in time to cover a tipped shot.
But the momentum had already begun to turn in favor of North County, which erased its earlier deficit of 19-10. Forrester served a 6-0 run that created two overpass kills for Winch following an ace.
Sophomore Emma Gaugel totaled four blocks during the opening stanza, and produced a timely stuff at 22-21 before bringing her team even with a spike on the next rally.
“I told them that we can’t miss serves. Those are easy points for the other team,” Crocker said. “We also needed to clean up our serve receive, because we kept running our offense outside the 10-foot line.”
Wilson made eight assists and equaled Gray with five kills for the Knights (9-14-3, 3-2), who struggled all evening to attain offensive consistency despite their positive start.
Emily Veach compiled 17 assists in the victory, and sent down a key right-side kill as North County went on to score 14 of the ensuing 15 points after trailing 3-1 in game two.
Forrester served seven in a row with Winch spiking three kills, and Whitney Marler had a scoring block when Veach rotated back to rattle off another 7-0 stretch.
Farmington senior Lauren Bishop briefly stemmed the downward spiral with two kills and a smooth solo stuff, and finished the night with four blocks.
But consecutive kills by Forrester, Winch and Gaugel established a 19-8 lead. Farmington surrendered five of the next six North County points on errors, including two free balls cleared out of bounds.
Knights head coach Haley Baker searched deeper into her bench with hopes of sparking a late surge, but instead saw the opposition take eventual command of the decisive set.
The Lady Raiders grabbed an 8-3 edge when a lifting violation followed an exchange of hustling digs by Macy Kamler and Knights setter Sophia Pullen.
Another tremendous rally went to the home team at 10-7 on an alert reaction block by Gaugel after Winch and Forrester made digs from their knees and Grace Duncan picked up two on the other side.
Forrester embarked on another key service run after a Winch block countered a Gray kill. She caught a fortunate break when the ball struck the tape and trickled over for another ace at 17-10.
“I try to get a lot of topspin on the ball, and try to focus on sending it between the top of the antenna and top of the net,” Forrester said. “I have also worked a lot on my jump serve.”
Gaugel tipped neatly at a diagonal angle on match point, and ended with seven kills and five blocks. Stewart had 11 assists, Kamler chipped in seven digs and Marler spiked four kills.
The all-around improvement of Winch and Forrester as six-rotation players since their sophomore year has paralleled their team's gradual climb.
North County finished right at .500 last fall after combining for only nine wins over two previous years. Three of their losses this season have come by the smallest possible margin of two points in third sets.
“During my sophomore year, I would say that I was a little slower on defense and more hesitant,” Forrester said. “But in practice, I have been determined to work hard and go after every ball. It’s just that mentality of going corner to corner and trying to be all over the place.”
“They lead the team through their hitting, passing and cheering. They are always lifting one another up,” Crocker said about her seniors. “And Ariel is a great setter on the back row.”
Pullen produced 11 assists and equaled Emma Gerstner with six digs for Farmington. Bridget Bone generated a team-high 13 digs while Jade Roth contributed four kills and Riley Wade had five digs.
North County and Farmington could meet again on the same floor Monday night if the Knights draw the No. 5 MAAA seed.
