Lady Raiders kept out of rhythm by Hillsboro

North County countered with its best scoring run of the night. Maddi Oder served six points as kills from Kamryn Winch and Whitney Marler preceded four straight miscues by the Lady Hawks.

Wright helped to steady Hillsboro with a left-side kill, and restored a 21-16 margin on a stuff-block after North County got a hustling save from Braylee Montgomery and resulting kill from Conkright.

The Lady Raiders missed a third chance to pull even at 21-20. After Conkright slid inside the 10-foot line to dig and clear a tip shot from her knees, Wright’s attack glanced off a defender instead of sailing long.

Hillsboro capped the set on an ace serve by Bella Lewis, and carried the momentum as an 8-0 streak extended four points into game two.

Setter Evelyn Roland, who totaled 10 assists, distributed to Baker, Lewis and Chastity Lucas for three straight kills, then surprised North County on a clever dink of her own.

The Lady Raiders faced another 12-5 deficit before finding Winch for a clean putaway from the middle, but dropped four straight points with three hitting errors mixed in to trail 18-11.