Lady Raiders kept out of rhythm by Hillsboro

BONNE TERRE – The North County volleyball team has enough offensive weapons to justify its hopes of significant improvement after finishing one match below the .500 mark last season.
But that potential never quite reached the forefront during the season opener on Monday evening, as the Lady Raiders struggled to find consistency from the outset.
Hillsboro surged to immediate leads in both games, and middle hitter Maya Wright provided seven kills plus two blocks to highlight a 25-20, 25-17 road victory.
Senior outside Sophia Marchetti added five kills with five digs. Hillsboro (3-1) carried the advantage of already participating in a tournament on Saturday.
North County (0-1) was conversely getting an initial glance at its new rotation in full competition, and never appeared fully comfortable in the transition to offense.
Several points slipped away on net violations, and some errant passes resulted in less powerful swings along the front row. The visitors were ready to capitalize.
Hillsboro established a 7-2 start after Mackenzie Baker tipped successfully, and answered a double-block by Emma Gaugel and Tyler Conkright to build 12-5 and 14-7 cushions.
North County countered with its best scoring run of the night. Maddi Oder served six points as kills from Kamryn Winch and Whitney Marler preceded four straight miscues by the Lady Hawks.
Wright helped to steady Hillsboro with a left-side kill, and restored a 21-16 margin on a stuff-block after North County got a hustling save from Braylee Montgomery and resulting kill from Conkright.
The Lady Raiders missed a third chance to pull even at 21-20. After Conkright slid inside the 10-foot line to dig and clear a tip shot from her knees, Wright’s attack glanced off a defender instead of sailing long.
Hillsboro capped the set on an ace serve by Bella Lewis, and carried the momentum as an 8-0 streak extended four points into game two.
Setter Evelyn Roland, who totaled 10 assists, distributed to Baker, Lewis and Chastity Lucas for three straight kills, then surprised North County on a clever dink of her own.
The Lady Raiders faced another 12-5 deficit before finding Winch for a clean putaway from the middle, but dropped four straight points with three hitting errors mixed in to trail 18-11.
Marchetti converted her fourth kill of game two to present match point at 24-16, and Lucas hammered off the block to close it out.
Baker provided four kills and libero Bella Uzzle made seven digs for Hillsboro.
Conkright, a Class 2 all-state performer last fall at Ellington, registered five kills to pace North County. Winch posted three kills and three blocks, and Veach added eight assists with three kills.
Although the teams agreed to compete under a traditional best-of-three set format, other aspects of the evening exemplified the changing times.
Under safely guidelines imposed due to COVID-19, players wore face masks during the warm-up session and did not switch benches or sides of the court between sets.
A few North County players had to stop themselves from instinctively crossing over to greet the officials and opposing coaches when starting lineups were announced.
Marler and Oder each chipped in four digs for the Lady Raiders, who will return to action on Wednesday as Poplar Bluff visits.
