BONNE TERRE – Although its volleyball season opener fell just short of the win column, the final result indicated palpable progress over a relatively short time span for North County.
Even when the execution level faded a bit down the stretch on Wednesday night, the Lady Raiders kept their intensity and optimism high until the crushing final whistle sounded.
Poplar Bluff displayed the value of big-match experience when it mattered most, and escaped with a 23-25, 25-23, 27-25 victory after trailing by six points late in the contest.
Khelie Spence recorded her 12th and 13th kills on consecutive chances to seal the outcome, and junior Kiley Bess provided 12 kills and eight digs for the Lady Mules.
Middle hitter Kayleigh Winch powered 12 kills and five blocks overall, and spurred North County (0-1) to a 19-13 lead following a dominant series of six terminations in game three.
But she was stationed along the back row with fellow junior and outside threat Lauren Forrester during a pivotal rotation as teammates committed three straight attacking errors.
Poplar Bluff scored six points in a row, and pulled even in a moment of confusion on the Lady Raiders’ side after Bess tipped neatly over a double block attempt at 19-18.
Freshman Emma Gaugel briefly stopped the North County slide with her eighth kill, but Bess sent three more swings to the floor to push the visitors ahead 23-21.
North County thwarted an initial match point when Ashlyn Moore and Forrester kept the rally alive with digs before Poplar Bluff was called for reaching over the net.
A shanked pass suddenly put the Lady Raiders on the cusp of victory at 25-24, but Sophia Rowland cut a brilliant tying shot past two defenders from the right side.
Rowland followed with digs that became perfect passes to the setter and enabled Spence to connect with authority for the win after missing her previous attack.
Haley Slaughter chipped in seven kills, and Rowland finished with six along with eight digs for the Lady Mules. Ady Kingree made nine digs as each game was decided by the smallest possible margin.
The largest comeback of the night actually belonged to the Lady Raiders, who hustled defensively to prolong rallies after appearing somewhat outclassed at the outset.
Winch paired with Whitney Marler for an early double block, but Poplar Bluff surged boldly to a 13-5 advantage after Slaughter sandwiched two aces around a back-row kill.
The Lady Mules squandered an unofficial 12-7 kill margin in game one, however, as numerous other attacks and passes failed to connect.
North County dissolved a 16-9 deficit quickly after setting down. Marler scored from the left side off a reaching dig by Forrester, and Gaugel drilled a return feed from setter Emily Veach to make it 18-17.
Poplar Bluff restored a 22-18 separation on a Bess ace, but missed two ensuing attacks. The Lady Raiders snapped a 23-23 tie after senior libero Kylie Morris lunged from her knees to play a deflected ball, and secured game one when Winch and Forrester combined for a clean block.
The Lady Mules remained in a lull as North County bolted ahead 6-1 in game two, but recovered with a more aggressive approach following a needed timeout.
North County dropped three straight points on errors, and Slaughter created issues with an effective jump serve. Bess knocked down an overpass, and Rowland added a kill for an eventual 15-11 lead.
Once the margin swelled to 20-13, the Lady Raiders showed their resilience with another huge push. Winch notched two kills with Forrester at the service line for a 7-0 spurt.
An original game point at 24-23 was replayed due to simultaneous contact with the net, and a superb save near the bleachers by Veach was negated by a failed clear as Poplar Bluff squared the match.
North County finished 5-22-4 last fall as new head coach Chelsey Crocker faced a rebuilding project. A full year of collective improvement and confidence was evident in her team’s 2018 season debut.
Forrester totaled six kills and 10 digs for the Lady Raiders. Veach distributed 23 assists while Morris picked up nine digs.
