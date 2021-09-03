Lady Raiders secure sweep of De Soto

Layton found open space on two of her seven kills, and the momentum continued to gather as Winch solo stuffed a middle swing for a 20-16 lead.

Conkright reached back with a wild punch to keep an ensuing rally alive, and the Dragons eventually cleared wide at 22-17 after getting an excellent stop of their own from Sophia Cummings.

North County compiled a 16-5 edge in kills during game three, and cleaned up some of the passing and hitting mistakes that created an eventual 14-7 deficit.

Chloe Skaggs and Meghan Mallor sent down five kills each, and Jill Heath shined defensively as the match progressed for De Soto with 12 digs.

Cummings quickly amassed five of her 10 digs within the first 11 points of the contest, and De Soto gained the first true separation at 13-9 following two shanked receptions by North County.

But the Lady Raiders benefited from two clearing returns out of bounds, and crawled to within 14-13 when a long set from Brenna Jenkins was spiked down by Conkright.