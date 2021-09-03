Lady Raiders secure sweep of De Soto

BONNE TERRE – Kamryn Winch has entered new territory with the North County volleyball team this season as a six-rotation player.
Although her role has expanded from a back row standpoint, the 6-foot-3 senior middle delivered a familiar impact up front on Thursday.
The Lady Raiders turned a few lethargic minutes of the third set around with sudden and remarkable ease by claiming 14 of the last 15 points against visiting De Soto.
Tyler Conkright served a pivotal 9-0 scoring burst that included three kills and two blocks from Winch, and North County polished off a 25-23, 25-22, 25-17 sweep at home.
Winch finished with 12 kills and six blocks overall, and all-conference attacker Emma Gaugel celebrated her 18th birthday with 11 kills, four blocks and eight digs.
North County (3-0), boasting 11 seniors on its roster, weathered a quick turnaround from a lengthy trip to Poplar Bluff on Wednesday to finish the opening week unbeaten.
Conkright tallied 10 kills and 11 digs plus three aces, and rotated back with her squad trailing 16-11 after Addie Layton tapped the ball off an opposing blocker for a needed point.
De Soto (1-1) questioned a call along the back line, then failed to cover a lunging dig from Gaugel that drifted over the net and landed untouched at 16-14.
Layton found open space on two of her seven kills, and the momentum continued to gather as Winch solo stuffed a middle swing for a 20-16 lead.
Conkright reached back with a wild punch to keep an ensuing rally alive, and the Dragons eventually cleared wide at 22-17 after getting an excellent stop of their own from Sophia Cummings.
North County compiled a 16-5 edge in kills during game three, and cleaned up some of the passing and hitting mistakes that created an eventual 14-7 deficit.
Chloe Skaggs and Meghan Mallor sent down five kills each, and Jill Heath shined defensively as the match progressed for De Soto with 12 digs.
Cummings quickly amassed five of her 10 digs within the first 11 points of the contest, and De Soto gained the first true separation at 13-9 following two shanked receptions by North County.
But the Lady Raiders benefited from two clearing returns out of bounds, and crawled to within 14-13 when a long set from Brenna Jenkins was spiked down by Conkright.
Winch put the home team ahead after a previous swing was rejected, and followed an ace by setter Braylee Montgomery with a solo block at 20-17.
North County could not develop an attack on the next three points, and again trailed 23-22 due to a net violation after Gaugel scrambled for two excellent digs.
Winch countered with a tying smash out of a timeout, and De Soto misplayed the next serve before a spike found the net on game point.
Momentum stayed with the Lady Raiders throughout much of game two, as Gaugel carried the offensive burden with seven big kills toward an eventual 19-12 advantage.
De Soto resisted three set points after trailing 24-19, the last on a tipped kill by Skaggs after Cheyanne Harding achieved a saving dig. Conkright closed with a nifty two-handed placement near the line.
Montgomery notched 21 assists, and Jenkins tallied 14 for the Lady Raiders, who will face St. Vincent and Union next week before hosting their annual tournament. Hailey Harmon chipped in eight digs.
De Soto setter Payton O’Shea ended with 14 assists, and Kiley Smetzer brought up seven digs.