Lady Rebels edge Knights in tough 5-setter

But the Knights established a 17-14 edge in kills. Gray was the most lethal and efficient offensive threat in the set, capping it with her eighth kill.

Bone served back-to-back aces for a 19-18 lead, but Central moved in front 22-20 when Kimball and Marler hammered spikes to the surface.

Farmington claimed four of the next five points as Roth followed a Gray kill with a solo block, and Obenauer alertly tipped the ball back over the net to present an initial game point at 24-23.

Central turned that one aside when Hulsey and Coleman crashed the floor for saving digs, and Bradley found an opening with finesse. Gerwitz came back with her first kill at a key moment.

The Lady Rebels regrouped to dominate game two with a steady diet of scoring attacks from Marler and Kimball. They were also handed four free points on Farmington service errors.

Central won the longest exchange of the night near the middle of game three – as eight different players made at least one dig – and created separation at 18-13.