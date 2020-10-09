Lady Rebels edge Knights in tough 5-setter

PARK HILLS – The Central volleyball team operated with calm consistency under the still unique pressure of a decisive fifth set.
Farmington reaffirmed its ability to compete well with the higher quality opponents on its schedule, only to fade near the conclusion of another marathon match.
Senior outside hitter Lizi Marler registered four of her 23 kills during the final stanza, as the Lady Rebels outlasted the visiting Knights 24-26, 25-13, 25-21, 23-25, 15-7 on Thursday night.
Both squads offered a potent blocking force, and senior middle Kaley Kimball compiled 13 of them while also notching her 20th kill at match point for Central (10-4-3, 3-1).
Farmington (6-10-3, 2-2) hustled and clawed its way back from 16-13 down in the fourth set to extend the match, but could not sustain that intensity and emotion after pulling even.
Senior setter Addi Casey stockpiled 52 assists and 19 digs, and served the Lady Rebels to a 6-0 start in game five after Farmington dropped the first four points on errors.
Central stayed comfortably ahead – eventually leading 12-3 – through crisp passing and coverage that enabled three senior hitters to punctuate eight of its last nine points on kills.
Liberty Coleman totaled 11 kills and 24 digs while libero Jessica Hulsey finished with a team-best 26 digs. Shalea Fischbeck had three of her 12 digs during a stellar rally that exceeded a full minute in duration.
Sophomores Jelena Gray and Jade Roth spurred Farmington with 18 kills each, and senior Lauren Obenauer delivered 10 blocks plus five kills.
Although Casey stopped two smashes to help the host club take a dazzling rally at 18-16 in game four, Gray answered with two straight kills, including one off a perfect pass from libero Bridget Bone while drifting backward.
Obenauer provided the go-ahead solo block, and combined with Kaylee Gerwitz moments later on another stuff for a 21-19 lead.
Coleman brought Central within 23-22 on consecutive kills, but the ensuing serve carried long. The Knights converted game point when a Roth swing redirected off two defenders to create a wide return.
Jordan Anderson and Sophie Pullen each totaled 22 assists as setters, and Bone brought up 25 digs for Farmington, which fell to 0-4 this season in five-game contests.
A tremendous opening game featured 18 ties, and seven occurred within the first 14 points. Central enjoyed the largest lead for either side at 10-7 on a back-set from Casey to Reagan Bradley.
But the Knights established a 17-14 edge in kills. Gray was the most lethal and efficient offensive threat in the set, capping it with her eighth kill.
Bone served back-to-back aces for a 19-18 lead, but Central moved in front 22-20 when Kimball and Marler hammered spikes to the surface.
Farmington claimed four of the next five points as Roth followed a Gray kill with a solo block, and Obenauer alertly tipped the ball back over the net to present an initial game point at 24-23.
Central turned that one aside when Hulsey and Coleman crashed the floor for saving digs, and Bradley found an opening with finesse. Gerwitz came back with her first kill at a key moment.
The Lady Rebels regrouped to dominate game two with a steady diet of scoring attacks from Marler and Kimball. They were also handed four free points on Farmington service errors.
Central won the longest exchange of the night near the middle of game three – as eight different players made at least one dig – and created separation at 18-13.
While Kimball had four blocks during the game, opposite middle Allie Kelly had five for the match and restored a 21-16 margin with an ace.
Farmington got within 23-21 when a Roth kill preceded a botched serve reception, but Marler pounded the next two points home to give Central a 2-1 edge in games.
Grace Duncan amassed 17 digs and five kills for the Knights. Gray picked up 14 digs and Anderson added eight more while Roth made four blocks.
Both teams will be busy on Saturday. Central travels west to the Licking Tournament while Farmington heads south to the Jackson Invitational.
