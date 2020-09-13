Lady Rebels reach Dig for Life semifinals

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Central made the deepest push of four MAAA volleyball programs participating at the SEMO Dig for Life tournament over the weekend.
The Lady Rebels lost steam following a solid quarterfinal win over Valle Catholic, and were eliminated in their sixth match of the event by eventual champion Notre Dame 25-17, 25-11.
Central (4-2-3) avenged a five-set defeat at home by topping the Lady Warriors 21-25, 25-14, 25-15 in the best-of-three format rematch.
Central defeated Bloomfield and split with both Notre Dame and Lesterville in pool play. In the challenge round, the Lady Rebels lost the first set to Cabool 21-25 before taking the second 25-21.
Valle Catholic (6-21-1) beat South Iron 25-9, 25-15, tied Cape Central 21-25, 25-21, and fell to Dexter 25-23, 25-18 in pool play before sweeping 2019 state playoff opponent Woodland 25-21, 25-15.
Arcadia Valley and Farmington also reached the quarterfinals of the 16-team Red division designed to offer the toughest competition.
The Lady Tigers finished atop their pool with three two-set sweeps against Woodland, Ellington and Summersville. Only the 25-24 first game with Ellington remained close to the finish.
Arcadia Valley (5-2) then notched its most impressive victory Saturday, routing Dexter 25-13, 25-15 in the challenge round before dropping a 25-13, 25-19 quarterfinal to Notre Dame.
Farmington (3-3-3) was stopped by Dexter 27-25, 25-21 after earning a stellar 25-14, 25-20 triumph over Notre Dame leading into bracket play.
The Knights split with all three of their pool opponents – Saxony Lutheran, Cabool and Eminence.
North County Invitational
BONNE TERRE – North County was edged by St. Pius in a narrow first set, and bowed out during the bracket semifinal round of its eight-team home tournament on Saturday.
The Lancers prevailed 25-23, 25-19 as the top seed before dropping the championship match in three sets to JCAA rival Windsor.
North County (6-2-2) defeated Bismarck and tied both Sullivan and Windsor in pool play, then bounced Fredericktown 25-20, 25-21 in the quarterfinals.
Fredericktown (3-4) was swept by St. Pius and Fort Zumwalt North while easing past Bismarck in pool competition to finish 1-3 on the day.
Bismarck (0-5-1) and St. Paul (2-6), the two smallest schools in the field based on enrollment, finished the tourney winless. The Lady Indians did salvage a pool draw against Sullivan.
