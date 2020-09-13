Lady Rebels reach Dig for Life semifinals

Arcadia Valley (5-2) then notched its most impressive victory Saturday, routing Dexter 25-13, 25-15 in the challenge round before dropping a 25-13, 25-19 quarterfinal to Notre Dame.

Farmington (3-3-3) was stopped by Dexter 27-25, 25-21 after earning a stellar 25-14, 25-20 triumph over Notre Dame leading into bracket play.

The Knights split with all three of their pool opponents – Saxony Lutheran, Cabool and Eminence.

North County Invitational

BONNE TERRE – North County was edged by St. Pius in a narrow first set, and bowed out during the bracket semifinal round of its eight-team home tournament on Saturday.

The Lancers prevailed 25-23, 25-19 as the top seed before dropping the championship match in three sets to JCAA rival Windsor.

North County (6-2-2) defeated Bismarck and tied both Sullivan and Windsor in pool play, then bounced Fredericktown 25-20, 25-21 in the quarterfinals.

Fredericktown (3-4) was swept by St. Pius and Fort Zumwalt North while easing past Bismarck in pool competition to finish 1-3 on the day.

Bismarck (0-5-1) and St. Paul (2-6), the two smallest schools in the field based on enrollment, finished the tourney winless. The Lady Indians did salvage a pool draw against Sullivan.

