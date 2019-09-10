POTOSI – A powerful start at the net helped the Arcadia Valley volleyball team establish a dominant tone during the early stages and stay unbeaten on Tuesday night.
All-state junior Maddie DeMent rifled 15 kills from her middle position, and the Lady Tigers delivered extensive service runs to put away host Potosi 25-12, 25-16.
Senior Kirsten Day finished with five kills on the outside, and junior Gracee Smith added three kills with 11 assists for the Lady Tigers (4-0).
DeMent controlled the opening rotation with four blocks, including a solo stuff of a 10-foot attack, and freshman Sammi Layton served an 8-0 spree that fueled a 10-1 advantage.
Potosi got a needed kill from freshman Audrey Neel to stem the momentum, then won a few longer rallies on her serve to significantly narrow the gap in game one.
Libero Olivia Marsa fought off two heavy spikes as the Lady Trojans (0-3) picked up another point, and the margin reached 12-10 following a double block from Olivia Coleman and Carley Hampton.
Coleman was responsible for five of the eight Potosi kills during the opening set, and finished with eight while Annie McCaul had four and Hampton chipped in three more.
Arcadia Valley responded with a 13-2 closing surge as DeMent landed back-to-back kills on the heels of three unforced errors by the opposition.
You have free articles remaining.
Senior libero Katie Whited registered six digs and left her feet for a tremendous save that eventually turned into another DeMent termination at 19-11.
Cierra Layton continued serving a 9-0 stretch, and DeMent answered a kill from McCaul with another solo block on set point.
The Lady Tigers utilized a combination of three setters, and would have led the duration of game two if not for a crisp swing by Hampton on the opening point.
Coleman cut the Potosi deficit to 10-8 with two straight kills after Smith and Day sent down consecutive chances for AV, but misfired on three attacks from the back row.
DeMent hammered a quick feed from Shyanne Smith-Hotchkiss directly to the floor for arguably her most ferocious kill of the evening at 20-11. She made it 24-13 with an ace.
Day punctuated the victory by tipping past the block after Potosi turned aside three match points.
Smith-Hotchkiss distributed eight assists, and Cierra Layton picked up five digs and Noley Kitchell added two kills for AV.
Potosi was paced defensively by Marsa with 10 digs. Emily Hector tallied nine assists while Madeline Bradley ended with six.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.