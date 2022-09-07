Lady Trojans show hitting balance in four-set victory

IRONTON – The Potosi volleyball team projected confidence to strike from a variety of spots along the front row while dominating the fourth game against Arcadia Valley on Tuesday night.

Senior setter Kadence Sadler compiled 37 assists with accuracy and balance to the left and right sides, and the visiting Lady Trojans secured a 25-20, 29-31, 25-21, 25-14 victory.

The overall outcome hinged on the closing stages of game three when Potosi (2-0) claimed eight of the last 12 points after the Lady Tigers had prevailed during an intense second stanza.

Ava Robart rifled 15 kills after shifting from the middle as a freshman last season, and junior Paige West pelted 12 more as a left-handed threat on the opposite side while also picking up 19 digs.

Game three was square at 17-17 when Arcadia Valley yielded a hitting error and shank pass ahead of a West kill. Blair Sitton answered a well-timed dink by AV setter Taylor Lorenz with consecutive kills.

Blocks by West and Sitton highlighted a fast start to game four, and Robart crushed a middle spike after libero Cloey Wigger covered a push toward the corner for a 15-8 lead.

West continued her impressive performance by reaching high for a diagonal kill over two blockers at 20-9, and the Lady Trojans closed on a 4-0 run.

Sitton finished with 10 kills plus two blocks, and Audrey Neel supplied seven kills with 11 digs during the win. Wigger unofficially registered 10 digs.

Sophomore Kayla Sumpter paced Arcadia Valley (0-3) up front with 10 kills, and made seven digs amid a couple of remarkable individual plays.

She guided a perfect placement from one back corner down the line to the other after her teammates scrambled to keep a pivotal game-two rally alive. Sumpter also saved an errant pass at the bench late in the match on a point that Potosi ultimately earned.

Cate Newstead-Adams totaled nine kills with 16 digs for the Lady Tigers, and Riley Brogan blistered her sixth and most forceful kill from the left side in the closing moments while providing 15 digs.

Both head coaches – Kari Sadler of Potosi and Tara Lamb of AV – tapped well into the depth of their rosters as 22 players saw court time during the early-season matchup.

Potosi was the first squad to gain significant separation near the midway juncture of game one. Jade Williams and West each served aces as an 8-7 lead widened to 14-8.

Sumpter sparked the Lady Tigers from the middle, and Newstead-Adams knocked down a return set from Lorenz before a solo block by Hannah Tripp brought them to within 17-16.

Neel helped restore a 21-17 advantage after Layla Juliette served an ace in her first rotation, and Robart answered a Brogan kill with power on a quick transition to seal the opening game.

Arcadia Valley was primed to level the match with relative ease after five Sumpter kills and a combination of four blocks by Tripp and Lydia Clark established a 23-18 lead.

But two kills by Sitton bolstered a sudden 6-0 turnaround with Neel at the service line, and Potosi misfired long on a chance to swing at set point.

A chaotic sequence ensued over the next few minutes, and the 6-foot-3 Sitton tipped to forge a 25-25 tie after Tripp and Clark combined on another block.

Sumpter matched effective swings with Robart at 28-28, and clearing hustle by Newstead-Adams and Lorenz canceled out a West kill to make it 29-29.

The Lady Tigers succeeded on several angled spikes from the middle in game two, and Tripp nailed an open corner after Katelyn Strange put them in front by tapping off the block.

Lorenz tallied 19 assists, and freshman Paige Newstead-Adams generated 10 assists with nine digs.

Game three was tied on six separate occasions after a West spike spotted Potosi an 8-5 cushion.