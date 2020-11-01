Lady Warriors charge into state semis

JACKSON, Mo. – After falling just two points short last fall, the Valle Catholic volleyball team has secured its third Class 2 final four appearance in five years.
Junior middle Ella Bertram provided 14 kills and five blocks, and the Lady Warriors tore through Saxony Lutheran 25-12, 25-22, 25-17 in the quarterfinal round on Saturday evening.
Riley Siebert knocked down 10 kills, and served three aces among 10 points in the sweep. Setter Sam Loida finished with 35 assissts.
Valle Catholic (29-5-2) advanced to face Miller (31-2) in the semifinals on Friday at the Show-Me Center in Cape Girardeau with an opening serve scheduled for 7 p.m.
Once the Lady Warriors claimed game two for a commanding lead in the match, they refused to relent while closing out Saxony (13-18-2) on its home floor.
Rachel Blum posted three separate team highs at libero with 14 points, 15 serve receptions and nine digs, and dropped in a couple of aces.
Mia Weiler equaled Siebert with six digs and Emily Flieg with six points while adding nine receptions. Makayla Joggerst collected five kills, seven digs and eight receptions.
Further bolstering the effort up front were outside Hannah Fowler and middle Hailey Weibrecht with six kills and three blocks each.
The convincing victory offered a welcomed change of pace after Valle Catholic fought valiantly to overcome Woodland in an earlier sectional match that required the maximum five games.
Blum starred from the back row with 30 service points, 24 digs and 17 receptions as the Lady Warriors prevailed 16-25, 25-14, 25-12, 24-26, 15-6.
Siebert tied her career best with 22 kills, and contributed six blocks while Bertram notched 15 kills and a team-high 10 blocks, including two solos.
The Lady Warriors stormed back from a struggling first set to claim the next two, and nearly stole the fourth after trailing 24-21.
Fowler landed consecutive kills to help even the stanza, but Chloe Goodwin regained the edge for the Cardinals ahead of a Valle attacking error.
Valle Catholic controlled game five with a punishing 11-0 run served by Blum, as Siebert and Bertram combined for seven kills on Loida sets, plus a double block at 4-0.
Woodland (18-7-2) obtained all six of its points on errors or violations, and a well-placed tap shot from Fowler sealed a 10-0 margin in kills during the abbreviated clincher.
Fowler connected for 10 kills overall. Joggerst equaled Weibrecht with five while chipping in a team-high 20 digs and 16 serve receptions.
Loida compiled a productive 52 assists and 16 digs, along with three dink kills in triumph. Mia Weiler added 15 digs and 17 receptions on defense.
Blum sprinkled in four aces, and Siebert tallied 13 points for the Lady Warriors, who also eliminated Woodland in last year’s playoffs under the former best-of-three format.
