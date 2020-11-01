Lady Warriors charge into state semis

JACKSON, Mo. – After falling just two points short last fall, the Valle Catholic volleyball team has secured its third Class 2 final four appearance in five years.

Junior middle Ella Bertram provided 14 kills and five blocks, and the Lady Warriors tore through Saxony Lutheran 25-12, 25-22, 25-17 in the quarterfinal round on Saturday evening.

Riley Siebert knocked down 10 kills, and served three aces among 10 points in the sweep. Setter Sam Loida finished with 35 assissts.

Valle Catholic (29-5-2) advanced to face Miller (31-2) in the semifinals on Friday at the Show-Me Center in Cape Girardeau with an opening serve scheduled for 7 p.m.

Once the Lady Warriors claimed game two for a commanding lead in the match, they refused to relent while closing out Saxony (13-18-2) on its home floor.

Rachel Blum posted three separate team highs at libero with 14 points, 15 serve receptions and nine digs, and dropped in a couple of aces.

Mia Weiler equaled Siebert with six digs and Emily Flieg with six points while adding nine receptions. Makayla Joggerst collected five kills, seven digs and eight receptions.