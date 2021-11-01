Lady Warriors complete goal of final four return

STE. GENEVIEVE – Members of the Valle Catholic volleyball team have had nearly a full year to digest an agonizing conclusion to last season in the Class 2 state final.
And when MSHSAA threw yet another challenge at the Lady Warriors by bumping them to Class 3 for the first time, their collective resolve and motivation only galvanized.
Valle Catholic secured its 10th consecutive victory overall, and bulldozed St. Louis (Notre Dame) 25-11, 25-13, 25-12 on Saturday to earn another trip to the final four.
“It’s been a long road just coming back from last year and losing some really good seniors,” setter Sam Loida said. “We didn’t know what was in store, but we worked our butts off all summer and practice hard every day. I’m just proud of us for getting back to this point.”
The visiting Rebels struggled throughout the state quarterfinal contest on serve receive, resulting in 19 Valle Catholic aces and a reduction of quality swings for themselves.
Senior middle hitter Ella Bertram compiled a team-high 10 kills plus two blocks and five digs, and Loida finished with 25 assists and three aces on 10 points in the victory.
Valle Catholic (31-4-3), which fell one point short of winning it all last November, will face Blair Oaks in the semifinal round Thursday afternoon at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.
“We have great chemistry out there. We just put it all out on the court and try to have a great time,” senior middle hitter Hailey Weibrecht said. “After last year, this feels really good.”
Loida wasted no time deceiving the opposition with an overhead flick on second contact just three points into the match. She followed a Bertram stuff with an ace to highlight a fast 8-2 start.
Notre Dame (13-15) relied heavily on senior left-side hitter Maura Oge for offense, and she connected cross-court on a couple of early occasions with the margin reaching 14-9.
But the Lady Warriors adjusted their blocking, and were superb at covering the line against Oge as the action progressed. Rachel Blum made a number of sparkling dives to extend rallies.
“We watched a lot of film on them. I expected her to hit line a lot, which she did,” said Blum, who had seven digs while continuing to alternate at the libero position with fellow senior Mia Weiler.
Valle Catholic captured 11 of the last 13 points in game one, including an 8-0 service run by Blum. Macy Wolk opened that dominant stretch with a strong spike from the left side.
Wolk recorded eight kills overall, and has emerged as a balancing force for the Lady Warriors, who came into the season needing to replace four-year starter and all-state performer Riley Siebert.
“We have really improved on the outside, and we needed that presence,” Valle Catholic coach Nancy Fischer said. “Early on, we were going middle, middle, middle. But as the season has worn on, more kids have stepped up on both the left and right sides for us. That has been huge, especially down the stretch.”
Notre Dame stayed within striking distance at 11-8 in game two, but lost a key point when two blocks by Jessica Wheeler were covered at the net and Makayla Joggerst instead capitalized with an off-speed kill.
Ade Weiler followed with an ace to preview a massive serving streak later on. The sophomore also turned a tricky Notre Dame serve into an excellent pass as the Lady Warriors began to pull away.
Weibrecht earned the first of back-to-back kills off an accurate back-set from Loida, and Wolk ripped three more kills during a 9-0 avalanche to create a 24-12 separation.
The Rebels ended other points during that stretch with frustrating errors as Valle players buzzed around the court to prolong the action.
“They are always behind us picking up everything,” Weibrecht said. “Ella and I try to prepare in practice for whatever is thrown at us, but it feels great to know that if you mess up, those girls are there to have your back.”
Blum finished with a team-high 17 points and five aces. She was a major factor in establishing the safe two-game advantage, as Notre Dame was unable to fully control many of her serves.
“She’s been a good server since the eighth grade,” Fischer said. “Her serve is just very consistent with a lot of movement and speed. She’s not afraid to go after other teams with it.”
Ade Weiler essentially guaranteed the outcome with a 10-0 service run that included five aces during game three. She totaled eight aces on 15 points plus four kills, five digs and eight serve receptions.
Weibrecht snapped a 6-6 tie from the middle while amassing six kills with three blocks. Weiler would not rotate from the service line until the lead swelled to 17-6.
Mia Weiler arguably made the toughest dig of that juncture, twisting back to reach a deflected ball and guiding it seamlessly toward Loida.
“Coach Fischer has always taught us defense first, no matter what position you’re playing,” Loida said. “That’s what our practices are centered around in every drill.”
Two powerful smashes by Bertram presented match point, and Riley Brown prompted the celebration with her first ace. Joggerst added six digs to the win.
Oge knocked down eight kills and Reaghan Crowley made six digs for the Rebels, who started the season 0-4 but swept three straight opponents once the district playoffs arrived.
Valle Catholic began to peak just prior to the MAAA Tournament, and powered through that event with impressive showings against 27-win program Fredericktown and Ste. Genevieve.
“I would say the moment where things really started to click was the conference championship,” Loida said. “Everyone in the gym could just feel it. I can’t really explain it.”
A three-set sweep of the rival Dragons in a district rematch occurred one week later, and Lady Warriors outlasted Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau) in a demanding sectional clash on Thursday.
“We started working toward this in the summer,” said Fischer, who secured her 825th career victory. “We don’t really have to talk about it. We just know in the back of our minds that we have to work hard every day and do a lot of things right.
“One of the things we believe is important is the determination to never give up on a ball. If we can make other teams play long rallies, then we give ourselves a decent chance of winning them.”
The other simultaneous Class 3 semifinal on Thursday features Strafford and Notre Dame de Sion.