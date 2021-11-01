Lady Warriors complete goal of final four return

“We have really improved on the outside, and we needed that presence,” Valle Catholic coach Nancy Fischer said. “Early on, we were going middle, middle, middle. But as the season has worn on, more kids have stepped up on both the left and right sides for us. That has been huge, especially down the stretch.”

Notre Dame stayed within striking distance at 11-8 in game two, but lost a key point when two blocks by Jessica Wheeler were covered at the net and Makayla Joggerst instead capitalized with an off-speed kill.

Ade Weiler followed with an ace to preview a massive serving streak later on. The sophomore also turned a tricky Notre Dame serve into an excellent pass as the Lady Warriors began to pull away.

Weibrecht earned the first of back-to-back kills off an accurate back-set from Loida, and Wolk ripped three more kills during a 9-0 avalanche to create a 24-12 separation.

The Rebels ended other points during that stretch with frustrating errors as Valle players buzzed around the court to prolong the action.

“They are always behind us picking up everything,” Weibrecht said. “Ella and I try to prepare in practice for whatever is thrown at us, but it feels great to know that if you mess up, those girls are there to have your back.”