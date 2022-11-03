Late lead slips away from Dragons in state semifinal

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Ste. Genevieve libero Maya Watts stretched with the full extent of her 5-foot-4 frame to somehow punch a blocked shot upward with her back to the net.

Devyn Basler then set the middle when Dru Koetting blasted a go-ahead kill. The Dragons had regained the lead in game five with arguably their most prolific offensive rotation on the floor.

But a short pass on the ensuing serve forced Koetting to attack near the volleyball 10-foot line. Pleasant Hill sophomore Kennady Thornsberry was waiting with two massive stuff-blocks.

Ste. Genevieve erased a pair of one-game deficits on Thursday afternoon, but saw an 11-8 advantage slip away in the decisive fifth, along with its hopes of capturing the MSHSAA Class 3 state title.

Pleasant Hill converted its second match point when Gabriela Hanes spiked effectively off an outside blocker, and prevailed 25-20, 15-25, 25-18, 23-25, 15-13 in a semifinal classic at the Show Me Center.

Abygail Winhalm totaled 15 kills and 24 digs, and Gracie Layton added 14 kills with 11 digs as the Chicks advanced to face reigning champion Blair Oaks in the final on Saturday.

Pleasant Hill (26-8) compiled a 55-49 advantage in total kills while committing five fewer errors, and ended with a crucial 13-4 differential in blocks.

Ste. Genevieve (33-5-2) weathered another sluggish start with a dominant response in game two, and stood in prime position after the Chicks suffered an illegal rotation and net violation early in game five.

Both teams had to overcome passing slumps at different junctures. Pleasant Hill made the biggest recovery of all after Tessa Grass pounded the head of defending setter Ella Crain for a 7-3 lead.

Grass previously capped game four with a middle kill following a dig by Watts, then spiked her ninth of the match at 14-13 to extend the final stanza.

Koetting compiled 19 kills and 11 digs as the Dragons struggled to a collective .127 hitting percentage. Fellow senior Arie Taylor finished with 14 kills and 16 digs with only two errors on 56 total attacks.

Superb defensive coverage played a parallel factor. Pleasant Hill senior libero Shannon Ruckman was spectacular in picking up 37 digs, while Watts dazzled across the way with 24 to pace Ste. Genevieve.

The Chicks grabbed a 13-7 lead and early momentum after Layton tipped a kill and executed a block on consecutive points, and Ruckman helped take another rally on a diving stop.

Ste. Genevieve closed to within 21-18 when Hope Schmelzle connected off a block and Koetting tapped a back-row set from Watts into an open spot.

Riley Hays, who shared nine blocks as a force from the middle, landed one of her 12 kills to restore a 23-20 separation. She posted a match-high .478 percentage on just 23 attacks.

Game two clearly belonged to the Dragons with a major boost provided by sophomore setter Sophia Huck, who delivered two solo blocks while clicking often with Taylor in offensive transition.

Grass served a 7-0 scoring surge for a 10-4 cushion, and Koetting answered a tip shot by Hanes with a back-row smash while notching five kills in the game.

Taylor also landed a spike off the face of a defender once rotating forward, and added a block to six kills in game two as the margin swelled to 22-14.

Game three hinged upon a 5-0 Pleasant Hill push that snapped a 7-7 tie. Ruckman earned a pivotal point to trigger the run when her sprawling dig along the sideline carried over the net and touched down in bounds.

Widhalm attacked down the line and cross-court on consecutive swings to establish a 17-10 lead for the Chicks. Ste. Genevieve could only mount its closest approach from there at 20-16.

The Dragons appeared in trouble after yielding an ace to Layton at 12-7 in game four. Hays and Hanes combined on a block to maintain a 15-11 edge.

But a net violation and long attack narrowed the gap, and Ste. Genevieve shored up its defense to capitalize for a tying kill by Koetting at 20-20 after Taylor ripped a back-set from Huck at an angle past the double block.

A double contact call put the Dragons in front, and Watts stretched right for a key stop that presented another Koetting spike and eventual 23-20 lead.

Pleasant Hill pulled even after Hays executed two blocks in a span of three points, but the ensuing serve carried long following a timeout. Grass then knocked down the clutch swing to prolong the contest.

Basler equaled Huck with 20 assists, and also supplied 11 digs to bolster Ste. Genevieve, which slipped to 5-3 overall in five-set matches this season.

The Dragons also utilized 11 digs from senior Alli Byington before facing Eldon for third place Thursday night.