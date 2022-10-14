MAAA Volleyball: Blackcats join top three seeds in Gold Bracket

Despite a regular season containing its share of surprises and close battles, the MAAA Tournament Gold Bracket will feature the same four programs from one year ago.

Top three seeds Ste. Genevieve, Farmington and Valle Catholic emerged from pool play on their home floors, and Fredericktown displaced Potosi for the fourth qualifying spot on Thursday night.

The fifth-seeded Lady Blackcats avenged their conference loss to Potosi by prevailing 25-22, 20-25, 17-15 after earlier topping Valley 25-17, 25-15.

Fredericktown will travel to Ste. Genevieve on Tuesday while Farmington and reigning champion Valle Catholic clash in the second semifinal contest.

Potosi setter Kadence Sadler surpassed 1,000 career assists with 35 in defeat. Ava Robart spiked 16 kills, and Blair Sitton made nine blocks while equaling Paige West with eight kills.

The Lady Trojans will host the Silver Bracket on Tuesday with Central, Arcadia Valley and West County in attendance. North County, Valley and Kingston will gather in Bismarck to play the Bronze Bracket.

Potosi eased past Valley 25-9, 25-15 behind 12 kills from Robart. Sitton chipped in four kills plus two blocks, and Sadler dished out 24 assists.

Ste. Genevieve received a scare from Arcadia Valley in Pool A, but responded forcefully to lock down a 23-25, 25-17, 15-4 triumph.

The Dragons picked up an earlier 25-17, 25-15 victory over Bismarck, which later fell 25-15, 25-17 to Arcadia Valley.

Farmington had no struggles in Pool B, starting with a 25-7, 25-11 win over North County. Sophomore Ava Cooper shined with eight kills and three blocks.

Jelena Gray compiled nine kills, five digs and 12 service points, and fellow senior Grace Duncan provided 11 points with seven digs.

Cheyenne Strohkirch made 12 assists and Emily Bauer dished out nine for the Knights. Jade Roth tallied two blocks, and Brynn Johnson picked up three digs on defense.

Bauer bolstered Farmington with 18 assists, 17 points, five digs and two aces, and Gray connected for 10 kills and two aces to oust streaking West County 25-12, 25-15.

Roth totaled eight kills, three blocks and two aces. Strohkirch posted eight assists and matched Johnson with four digs each.

Duncan brought up 10 digs to draw within three of eclipsing 1,000 for her career, and also spiked five kills. Ella Swyres had three blocks and two kills.

West County earlier captured its ninth consecutive victory, 25-17, 25-16 over North County.

Small-School division champion Valle Catholic avenged an opening-night loss to Central, and claimed top honors in Pool C 22-25, 25-21, 15-6.

Makayla Joggerst produced 10 kills, nine digs, 10 serve receptions and 10 points in a switch from libero to outside hitter. Addi Donze made 14 digs and 20 receptions on the back row.

Macy Wolk knocked down six kills while sharing four blocks, and Abree Zipprich generated a team-high six blocks plus five kills, five digs and five aces for the Lady Warriors.

Ade Weiler finished with 17 digs, 11 receptions, five blocks and four kills from six rotations, and Ava Bauman had three kills, four blocks and seven points.

Kirsten Drury set 13 assists while adding eight digs, and Claire Drury chipped in seven assists.

Valle Catholic earlier downed Kingston 25-12, 25-16 behind five kills by Wolk and three aces among nine points served by Bauman.

Weiler supplied 11 digs, 10 receptions and four kills. Donze moved forward with four kills and seven digs while Joggerst made 14 digs at libero. Kristen Drury posted nine assists and six digs.

Sixth-seeded Central finished second in the pool after dispatching Kingston 25-8, 25-9.