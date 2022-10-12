MAAA Volleyball: Central bolsters case for higher seed

POTOSI – One evening before the MAAA volleyball tournament bracket was to be unveiled, Central improved its case for a possible top-4 seed and hosting rights in round-robin pool play.

Outside hitter Addi Miller spiked 10 kills, Madison Dunn added nine kills with two service aces, and the Lady Rebels completed a 26-24, 25-18, 25-16 road sweep at Potosi on Tuesday night.

Senior middle Brylee Populis produced three solo blocks among four total, and Khloe Dischbein stuffed two more attacks as Central (16-10-1, 2-3) notched its sixth straight victory.

Natalie Miles dished out 17 assists while serving two aces, and Kinley Norris totaled 16 assists.

Potosi (19-4-4, 2-3) improved its position in the conference by defeating Fredericktown on the road last week, but could not counter the Lady Rebels on Senior Night.

Kadence Sadler made 25 assists, and sophomore Ava Robart powered her team up front with 11 kills and four blocks.

Paige West tallied seven kills with three blocks, and Jade Williams contributed three blocks with four digs on defense for the Lady Trojans.

Farmington 3, North County 0

FARMINGTON – Four seniors and three four-year starters were recognized on Tuesday as Farmington dominated struggling North County 25-12, 25-9, 25-7.

Jelena Gray compiled 11 kills, five digs and two blocks, and Jade Roth ripped 10 kills while adding three blocks and two aces for the Knights.

Gray and Roth each recently surged past the 1,000 mark for career kills, and were honored along with Grace Duncan and Carissa Cassimatis.

Duncan inflicted damage from the service line with eight aces while equaling Cassimatis with three kills each. Libero Brynn Johnson accounted for six aces.

Farmington (23-7-2, 4-1) likely secured a top-two seed for the MAAA Tournament, which begins on Thursday.

Emily Bauer finished with 19 assists, and Cheyenne Strohkirch added seven more. Ava Cooper sent down two kills during the victory.

Ste. Genevieve 3, Fredericktown 1

FREDERICKTOWN – Ste. Genevieve bounced back from a five-set, two-point defeat against Valle Catholic one night earlier to defeat Fredericktown 25-22, 23-25, 25-17, 25-19 on Tuesday.

Arie Taylor supplied a team-high 12 kills plus 10 digs and three blocks as the Dragons won the outright MAAA Large-School division title.

Tessa Grass compiled 10 kills, six blocks and two aces. Dru Koetting amassed nine kills within the balanced attack plus eight digs, two aces and two blocks.

Hope Schmelzle knocked down eight kills, and libero Maya Watts highlighted the back-row effort with 20 digs and three aces in the victory.

Ste. Genevieve (25-3-2, 5-0) made another lineup adjustment with Alli Byington and Devyn Basler sharing the majority of setting duties after both primarily played defense on Monday.

Byington equaled Basler with 15 assists, and also provided 14 digs. Lexy Parmer picked up eight digs and Joleigh Parker finished with six.

Fredericktown (19-7-1, 2-3) could be placed anywhere between the third and sixth seeds in the MAAA tournament bracket. Junior setter/hitter Ava Penuel recently achieved 1,000 career assists.

Valle Catholic 3, Valley 1

CALEDONIA – Valle Catholic stumbled during the opening game at Valley, but controlled the remainder of the match on Tuesday to clinch the MAAA Small-School championship outright.

Riley Brown served a team-high 14 points while added three kills and six digs, and the Lady Warriors polished off a 19-25, 25-12, 25-13, 25-8 triumph.

Makayla Joggerst returned to libero with 36 digs and 26 serve receptions after starring at outside hitter during a five-set triumph over Ste. Genevieve.

Macy Wolk totaled eight kills, four blocks and five digs, and Ade Weiler gave Valle Catholic (15-11-1, 5-0) three blocks, 15 digs and 10 receptions while matching Abree Zipprich with four kills.

Kristen Drury distributed 15 assists while equaling Cami Hobbs with eight digs. Ava Bauman executed three blocks plus eight digs on defense, and tied Addi Donze with three kills each.

The Lady Warriors utilized their roster depth in the process of pulling away from Valley (3-19-1, 0-5). Brooklyn Weibrecht had seven digs, and Claire Drury set for seven assists.

West County 3, Bismarck 1

LEADWOOD – Gracie Wright served a 10-0 scoring run to begin game four, and West County outlasted visiting Bismarck 26-24, 23-25, 25-21, 25-5 to celebrate Senior Night on Tuesday.

Morgan Simily sent four spikes to the floor during that streak, and totaled 21 kills and 19 digs as the Lady Bulldogs won their eighth consecutive match.

West County (16-7-2) got 13 kills and 20 digs from Wright, and Bailey Skiles added nine kills plus two solo blocks. Senior libero Carlee Drennen delivered 22 digs.

Bismarck (10-13-2) showed plenty of defensive grit in numerous extended rallies, and overcame a knee injury to outside hitter Trinity Boyer to restore a 20-17 lead in game three.

But a flurry of errors proved costly for the Lady Indians. Wright tipped down an overpass, Clabaugh broke a 21-21 tie from the right-side, and Skiles placed an angled shot perfectly to present game point.

Isabella Skaggs connected for six kills and Skaggs tallied five overall. Sophomore setter Kaytlen Hartley amassed 42 assists, and Kylie Spivey chipped in six digs for West County.

Alyssa Brake powered the Bismarck resistance up front with 10 blocks. Halie Dickey made several impressive digs among 18 overall while Alyssa Freeman and Morgan Randazzo had 14 digs each.

Ashley Hawkins knocked down eight kills while making six blocks, and Jada Dickey notched four of her six kills during a single progression across the front during game three.

Bismarck bolted ahead for leads of 14-8 and 17-11 in game one, but the Lady Bulldogs recovered as Wright served an ensuing 6-0 run that Simily capped with a tying kill.

A double block by Jada Dickey and Boyer swung momentum, but a 20-17 edge slipped away from the visitors amid a battle of solid net coverage.

Skaggs broke a 23-23 tie in favor of the host squad. Hawkins answered from the middle after Simily made two spectacular diving stops on consecutive attacks and Drennen erased another.

Wright sealed the opening stanza with a two-handed push, and nearly led the Lady Bulldogs back from a large 20-11 deficit with four consecutive kills in game two before Bismarck held on.

Arcadia Valley 3, Kingston 0

IRONTON – Cate Newstead-Adams posted team highs with 12 kills and 19 digs to help Arcadia Valley close out conference play with a 25-15, 25-11, 25-13 sweep of Kingston on Tuesday.

Riley Brogan finished with six kills and 14 digs, and was honored along with fellow seniors Breanna Ivester and Katelyn Strange, who each brought up seven digs for the Lady Tigers.

Hannah Tripp enhanced the net production with five kills, and Kayla Sumpter added four kills with seven digs.

Arcadia Valley (6-19-2, 3-2) received 32 assists and six digs from setter Taylor Lorenz.