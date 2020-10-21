MAAA Volleyball: North County joins Gold Bracket with full roster

But two subsequent errors sandwiched a hard kill by Siebert, and Sam Loida restored a 22-16 lead for Valle with an ace that preceded an attacking error.

The Lady Bulldogs parted with a crucial point on a long spike after Peyten Blair notched three kills and Morgan Simily added a kill and block during a pursuit to within 23-22.

Mia Weiler closed out the tying stanza with an ace, and West County continued to struggle with its passing early in the game three.

Loida gave the Lady Warriors 27 assists, five digs and two aces on 12 points. Rachel Blum powered the back row with nine digs and 14 serve receptions, while Hannah Fowler chipped in four kills.

Blair collected 13 kills with nine digs, and McRaven finished with 10 kills and eight digs as West County relied heavily on its middles. Morgan Simily had five kills and six digs in her return to the lineup.

The Lady Bulldogs clawed their way out of an immediate 9-3 hole after digs by Blum and Loida set the table for Bertram’s third kill of her opening rotation across the front.

Blair spurred the comeback with three quick kills, and McRaven delivered a solo block and subsequent dig that enabled Simily to crush a left-side spike down the line for a 15-15 deadlock.