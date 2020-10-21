MAAA Volleyball: North County joins Gold Bracket with full roster

Pool play in the MAAA volleyball tournament featured only one seeding upset on Tuesday night, as North County knocked off Farmington in straight sets.
Top seed Ste. Genevieve will host the Gold Bracket on Thursday and face the Lady Raiders in the first semifinal while Central matches up with Valle Catholic.
The 11-team field is missing Arcadia Valley, which had landed the No. 4 seed before announcing the conclusion of its season due to quarantine protocol.
Pool D
FARMINGTON – The North County lineup returned to full strength, and reversed the result from last week in a rematch against higher-seeded Farmington.
Senior libero Maddi Oder shined with 16 digs, and Kamryn Winch added four blocks to the defense and the fifth-seeded Lady Raiders rolled 25-20, 25-19.
Whitney Marler highlighted the victory all-around with seven kills, six kills, three aces and two blocks. Emma Gaugel added four kills and two blocks in her return from an ankle injury.
North County (13-11-2) used a 7-0 scoring run to lead 11-5 in game one, getting a double-block from Gaugel and Marler plus a tipped kill by setter Emily Veach along the way.
Farmington (8-11-3) answered with a 6-0 spurt that included kills from Jelena Gray, Kaylee Gerwitz and Grace Duncan to draw even at 11-11.
But the Knights were besieged by errors from there and could not equal the superior passing and court coverage by the Lady Raiders, who were swept in the previous best-of-five clash.
North County regained an 18-14 edge, and Gaugel secured game one after Farmington negated its own points with an errant pass, attacking errors and missed serve.
Tyler Conkright matched Winch with three kills, and served three aces like Marler during game two for a 14-8 advantage. Marler spiked for a 19-10 lead following a diving save by Oder.
Farmington closed to within 20-16 on the fourth kill by junior Alyssa Wilson, and again at 23-19 as Jade Roth pounded a back-set, but two more miscues sealed the loss.
Veach totaled four kills, 11 assists and five digs. North County senior Macy Kamler had seven digs, and made an incredible swinging clear while falling down beyond the back line in game one.
Roth paced the Knights up front with six kills and two blocks. Gray added three blocks and eight digs. Bridget Bone had a team-high 14 digs while Duncan added 10 and Taylor Woods had five.
Jordan Anderson made eight assists, and Sophie Pullen dished out seven. Farmington suffered a 21-16 disadvantage in kills.
Pool A
STE. GENEVIEVE – Potosi threatened to throw the entire tournament field into upheaval, but could not close either tight game against top seed Ste. Genevieve.
Marysa Flieg paced a balanced attack with seven kills, and the Dragons erased a five-point deficit late in the second set to complete a 26-24, 25-23 sweep at home.
Abby Moore, Dru Koetting and Tessa Grass each recorded six kills, and Maci Reynolds made 12 digs for Ste. Genevieve (17-5), which clinched the outcome on a service error.
Brittney Kreitler distributed 25 assists, and snapped a 24-24 tie with a crafty dink on second contact before her ensuing ace wrapped the opening stanza.
Annie McCaul and Jade Williams each knocked down seven kills for Potosi (7-12-1), which rallied from 17-13 down in game one to notch the next five points with help from three Ste. Gen. hitting errors.
Williams put the Lady Trojans ahead 23-22 from the right side before Koetting answered, and Audrey Neel turned the first game point aside by spiking a return feed from setter Kadence Sadler.
Potosi showed resiliency on defense after falling behind 9-3 on a big swing by Flieg in game two. The Dragons sent three straight points out of bounds, and the score was soon even at 10-10.
Paige West followed a McCaul kill with a solo block, and the Lady Trojans won another series of plays on long attacks to establish a sizable 22-17 lead.
But Ste. Genevieve claimed the next seven points with Lexy Parmer at the service line, as solid passing preceded kills by Moore and Grass. Kreitler dinked again for the tiebreaking point at 23-22.
Parmer made 10 digs, and equaled Koetting and Kreitler with two aces. Arie Taylor brought up six digs, and Grass provided two blocks for the Dragons.
Sadler tallied three kills with 17 assists, and Carley Hampton ended with nine digs and two aces for Potosi. Libero Sami Huck made six digs.
Moore hammered away for seven kills, and Kreitler served four aces while dishing out 12 assist to help Ste. Genevieve rout Kingston 25-12, 25-12 earlier on.
Flieg finished with six kills and two blocks, and Koetting notched three aces during a single rotation for the Dragons, who established leads of 12-4 in game one and 15-7 in game two.
Taylor contributed five kills, and Jaden Wehner added three more toward the triumph. Devyn Basler had five assists and two aces while Alli Byington and Alissa Grass chipped in two kills each.
Reynolds highlighted the back row with nine digs in the win.
Hailey Hagood paced Kingston (5-16) with three kills, two blocks and three digs. Chelsea Wicker made eight digs, and Keely Reyes picked up four more.
Potosi easily dispatched Kingston 25-9, 25-9 during its first pool match, paced by Hampton with eight kills and digs plus 26 assists from Sadler.
McCaul knocked down seven kills, and Williams provided five more for the Lady Trojans, who will meet Farmington in the Silver Bracket on Thursday.
Neel chipped in two kills and four blocks, and Emily Hector picked up five digs.
Pool B
STE. GENEVIEVE – For the second time this season, Valle Catholic was able to regroup after dropping an opening game to West County.
Hailey Weibrecht totaled eight kills and four blocks, and spiked match point as the Lady Warriors earned pool supremacy with a 23-25, 25-22, 15-5 triumph.
Ella Bertram and Riley Siebert each finished with eight kills, three blocks and two aces. Makayla Joggerst had 12 serve receptions, and registered two aces during an emphatic 6-0 start to game three.
Valle Catholic (24-4-2) carried a lead throughout much of game two, including 11-7 after Weibrecht put down a swing from the middle.
West County (11-5) traded defensive stops with its second-seeded opponent, and eventually drew even 15-15 on consecutive kills by Dori McRaven and an ace from Jenna Simily.
But two subsequent errors sandwiched a hard kill by Siebert, and Sam Loida restored a 22-16 lead for Valle with an ace that preceded an attacking error.
The Lady Bulldogs parted with a crucial point on a long spike after Peyten Blair notched three kills and Morgan Simily added a kill and block during a pursuit to within 23-22.
Mia Weiler closed out the tying stanza with an ace, and West County continued to struggle with its passing early in the game three.
Loida gave the Lady Warriors 27 assists, five digs and two aces on 12 points. Rachel Blum powered the back row with nine digs and 14 serve receptions, while Hannah Fowler chipped in four kills.
Blair collected 13 kills with nine digs, and McRaven finished with 10 kills and eight digs as West County relied heavily on its middles. Morgan Simily had five kills and six digs in her return to the lineup.
The Lady Bulldogs clawed their way out of an immediate 9-3 hole after digs by Blum and Loida set the table for Bertram’s third kill of her opening rotation across the front.
Blair spurred the comeback with three quick kills, and McRaven delivered a solo block and subsequent dig that enabled Simily to crush a left-side spike down the line for a 15-15 deadlock.
Valle encountered a rough stretch with its offensive rhythm, first misfiring twice at the net before not handling consecutive aces by Claire Stevens at 21-16 of game one.
Although Bertram and Siebert led a nice response before Weibrecht evened the opener at 23-23, West County secured it following an ensuing missed serve and spike into the net.
Stevens compiled 15 digs and 11 assists for the Lady Bulldogs. Madalyn Herrera brought up 11 digs and Gracie Wright added five more while Makenzie Roever made eight assists.
Siebert knocked down seven kills, Callie Naeger served four aces and Valle Catholic opened pool play with a 25-14, 25-13 triumph over Valley.
Ella Bertram provided six kills and three blocks at the net while setter Sam Loida totaled 17 assists, nine points and six digs. The Lady Warriors surged ahead 12-3 in game one.
Hailey Weibrecht had two blocks, and equaled Makayla Joggerst with five kills. Rachel Blum posted four digs and six serve receptions, and Mia Weiler served two aces to match Siebert.
Valley (5-16) was paced by Felisha Stewart with four kills and four digs, including a brilliant stop with a fist on the floor that led to a Chasey Dunn block and kill.
Carter Clark had six assists plus four digs, and Dunn finished with a team-high six digs. The Lady Vikings held an 8-6 lead in game two before Valle countered with six straight points.
Kenley Missey chipped in five digs, two kills and two assists.
Valley came within two points of achieving a significant upset during its second match on Tuesday, but West County escaped in game two before pulling away 20-25, 26-24, 15-4.
McRaven registered team highs with 13 kills, 14 digs and three blocks for the Lady Bulldogs. Blair served five aces and added nine kills plus five digs.
Stevens notched six digs and two aces while equaling opposite setter Roever with 11 assist. Herrera picked up 13 digs during the win.
Morgan Simily supplied four kills with nine digs, and Jenna Simily had three kills with six digs.
Pool C
PARK HILLS – Junior middle Allie Kelly served nine consecutive points in game one, then added a 7-0 scoring run in game as Central overpowered Fredericktown 25-11, 25-16.
Senior Kaley Kimball landed 12 kills overall, including four during a lengthy rotation, and the Lady Rebels built a 20-8 advantage in game one.
Addi Casey finished with 24 assists as outside hitters Liberty Coleman and Lizi Marler added six and five kills, respectively, in the victory. Kelly added two blocks with her 16 points.
Central (21-4-3) increased its win streak to 17, and was paced defensively by Tori Bishop with eight digs. Jessica Hulsey added seven digs and Shalea Fischbeck made five more.
Fredericktown (8-13) grabbed a 3-0 lead in game two on kills from Lydia Mell and Reagan Asher, and maintained a 10-8 advantage until Kelly returned to the service line.
Kimball adjusted her swing to connect from the 10-foot stripe at 17-12, and Marler answered Asher with another powerful attack to make it 18-14.
Setter Ava Penuel scored on second contact as the Lady Blackcats narrowly trailed 19-16, but Coleman sparked a final 6-0 spurt with two kills.
Kyndal Dodd compiled a match-high five blocks for Fredericktown, including four that headed directly to the floor. Linley Rehkop, Ryleigh Gresham and Asher had three kills each.
Penuel tallied seven assists and Lilly Penwell made five digs.
Bismarck (1-21-1), which collected its first victory over the season on Monday, was swept earlier in the evening by Central 25-2, 25-11 and Fredericktown 25-17, 25-12.
Valley, Kingston and Bismarck will play a round-robin series to determine ninth place in Cadet.
