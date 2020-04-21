MAAA volleyball tourney keeping best-of-3 format

PARK HILLS – The MAAA volleyball tournament has packed 24 matches into a stretch of four action-packed nights between Monday and Thursday for several years.
Starting this fall, the conference will complete the entire event and crown a champion in about half of that time, completely unrelated to a major statewide rule change.
MSHSAA followed a majority of high school athletic governing bodies last year by officially adopting a best-of-five set format, beginning with the 2020 girls season.
The switch from a previous best-of-three layout will affect matches at the varsity level only, and does not apply to regular-season tournaments that typically span either one or two days.
Longer contests will potentially magnify roster depth and conditioning while further acclimating elite players to the best-of-five dynamics that characterize the college game.
MAAA member schools have been proactive with future scheduling when factoring in the possibility of later weeknights. Optional freshman matches could take place separate from older age levels.
“As a conference, we have decided to start JV matches at 5:30 [p.m.],” Central High School Athletic Director Chad Bradley wrote in an e-mail on Tuesday.
The combination of opening-round pool play and subsequent four-team brackets – based on pool results – for the MAAA tournament remains unchanged. All pool and bracket matches are still best-of-3 games.
The top four seeds will each host a three-team, round-robin style pool on Tuesday rather than Monday. That action will now be followed by an idle Wednesday.
In past years, Central would host four matches per evening – Bronze Bracket (9th place) on Tuesday, Silver Bracket (5th place) on Wednesday, and Gold Bracket (1st place) on Thursday.
Moving forward, the three placement brackets will unfold simultaneously with the highest seed in each group serving as host on Thursday, similar to the current MAAA baseball tournament plan.
Fans who enjoyed watching every MAAA team compete in multiple matches over three nights at the T.J. Foulon Fieldhouse will no longer have that opportunity.
Central is the reigning conference tournament champion after topping Arcadia Valley 28-26, 17-25, 25-21 in the final. All four matches in the 2019 Gold Bracket – which also included Valle Catholic and North County – required the maximum three sets.
