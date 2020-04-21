MAAA volleyball tourney keeping best-of-3 format

The combination of opening-round pool play and subsequent four-team brackets – based on pool results – for the MAAA tournament remains unchanged. All pool and bracket matches are still best-of-3 games.

The top four seeds will each host a three-team, round-robin style pool on Tuesday rather than Monday. That action will now be followed by an idle Wednesday.

In past years, Central would host four matches per evening – Bronze Bracket (9th place) on Tuesday, Silver Bracket (5th place) on Wednesday, and Gold Bracket (1st place) on Thursday.

Moving forward, the three placement brackets will unfold simultaneously with the highest seed in each group serving as host on Thursday, similar to the current MAAA baseball tournament plan.

Fans who enjoyed watching every MAAA team compete in multiple matches over three nights at the T.J. Foulon Fieldhouse will no longer have that opportunity.

Central is the reigning conference tournament champion after topping Arcadia Valley 28-26, 17-25, 25-21 in the final. All four matches in the 2019 Gold Bracket – which also included Valle Catholic and North County – required the maximum three sets.

