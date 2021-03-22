Marler spiking for Evangel volleyball

Central High School senior Lizi Marler signed a National Letter of Intent on Monday to play volleyball and continue her education at NAIA program Evangel University, located in Springfield, Mo. Marler earned all-MAAA and all-district accolades as an outside hitter last fall after helping the Lady Rebels collect 27 victories, capture their first district title in 18 years and finish second in the Class 3 state playoffs. Central won a conference tournament championship during her junior season in 2019. Also seated are father Von Marler and mother Michelle Marler. Standing is Central head volleyball coach Tracie Casey.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!