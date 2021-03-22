Marler spiking for Evangel volleyball

Central High School senior Lizi Marler signed a National Letter of Intent on Monday to play volleyball and continue her education at NAIA program Evangel University, located in Springfield, Mo. Marler earned all-MAAA and all-district accolades as an outside hitter last fall after helping the Lady Rebels collect 27 victories, capture their first district title in 18 years and finish second in the Class 3 state playoffs. Central won a conference tournament championship during her junior season in 2019. Also seated are father Von Marler and mother Michelle Marler. Standing is Central head volleyball coach Tracie Casey.