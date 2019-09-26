LEADWOOD – The recent return of junior Peyten Blair to action from a sprained ankle assures the West County volleyball team of having a dangerous middle presence at the net at all times.
Blair is stationed opposite standout hitter Dori McRaven within the rotation, and that duo delivered a big performance Wednesday while feasting mostly upon single blocking from Potosi.
McRaven efficiently hammered 10 kills on 16 attacks, and Blair totaled eight kills on 19 swings as the Lady Bulldogs stamped a 25-19, 25-18 home victory.
Senior setter Kylie Newhouse served four of her team’s eight aces on 15 points, and collected 20 assists along with six digs for West County (9-3).
Potosi (7-7) was paced by senior Olivia Coleman with seven kills and 11 digs, but could not muster any sustained momentum toward the conclusion of either game.
Coleman brought the Lady Trojans within 18-17 when her clearing attack found an opening. Teammate Olivia Marsa made a reaching save to extend the rally after Makenzie Simily and McRaven stopped previous Potosi attacks.
Simily calmly tipped a high set down the line in response, and McRaven followed with an ace for a three-point cushion and crucial separation.
Blair rotated forward and blistered a scoring spike from the left side. She successfully went for a sharp angle from the middle on the next point, and an ensuing trade of missed serves made it 23-19.
The Lady Trojans enjoyed one lead in the opening stanza at 9-8 when sophomore Annie McCaul formed a combo block with Madeline Bradley, who produced seven assists and five digs.
Newhouse served the home team to an immediate 5-0 start as the action commenced. Emilie Hector, who dished out five assists in defeat, answered with a 5-0 run of her own as Coleman landed two kills.
You have free articles remaining.
Although West County worked 10 players into various roles during game two, McRaven was a steady force at all six rotations, posting 17 digs and 13 serve receptions to complement her offensive success.
Simily drilled her strongest of six kills from the left side, but Carley Hampton countered with an excellent swing from the 10-foot line three points later.
After Blair gave the Lady Bulldogs a solo block and 7-5 edge, Potosi freshman Audrey Neel tipped past two defenders. An ace from Marsa resulted in another fleeting 9-8 lead.
West County assumed command moments later with a 6-0 spurt. The Lady Trojans misplayed a serve from Newhouse, and McRaven crushed an overpass to spark the run.
Coleman ended the streak with a quick termination from the middle, and Potosi offered a final push after Hampton blocked one attack and McCaul stuffed the next at 19-15.
Makenzie Simily came back with another big kill, and Blair restored a 22-18 difference when her spike caromed off a diving player in the back row.
Jenna Simily chipped in three kills for West County, including both set points. She ended game one with power through two blockers, and closed the match with a two-handed shove into the deep corner.
Madalyn Herrera served nine points while Makenzie Simily picked up eight digs and Blair was credited with six more.
The Lady Bulldogs are 5-0 this season in contests that required three sets, but avoided any such drama this time while bouncing back from consecutive losses against district rival Jefferson.
Hampton had three kills and six digs in the lone match this week for Potosi, which placed third at the eight-team Cuba Tournament last weekend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.