Miller Finds Rowing Future With Hoosiers
Matt King, Daily Journal

Farmington High School senior Jesse Miller has recently committed to embrace a new adventure with the women’s rowing program at Indiana University in Bloomington on the heels of a distinguished varsity volleyball career. Indiana finished fifth among eight programs last May at the Big Ten Conference championships. Miller has a goal of competing in the Olympics while pursuing a career as a pediatric anesthesiologist. She has earned four consecutive academic all-state honors and First Team all-MAAA status twice while helping the Knights capture three straight district championships and back-to-back regular season Large-School titles. Also seated are her parents Rodney and Susie Miller. Standing are Farmington head volleyball coach Julie Ward (left) and assistant coach Haley Baker.

