Valle Catholic 2, St. Vincent 0
LEADWOOD – The combination of libero Brooke Viox, setter Rachel Loida and outside hitter Riley Siebert clicked perfectly on back-to-back crucial points for the Valle Catholic volleyball team on Monday night.
The top-seeded Lady Warriors answered a formidable push from St. Vincent near the conclusion of the second set, and stamped a 25-13, 25-19 victory in the Class 2, District 3 semifinal round.
Siebert blistered 12 kills and Ella Bertram commanded the net with four solo blocks along with six kills as Valle Catholic (24-6-1) advanced to face rival Arcadia Valley for the championship on Tuesday.
Mia Weiler served a team-high 11 points, including a separating 8-0 run that created an 18-5 margin in game one, before Siebert ripped a final cross-court swing into the deep corner.
Viox finished with nine digs and 10 serve receptions, while Loida compiled 13 assists, eight digs and three kills by surprising the Indians on second contact.
St. Vincent (7-17-5) played solid defense in an attempt to catch up, and kept the latter game tight with the benefit of several Valle hitting errors.
Mary Schwartz answered a Bertram block with a kill that produced the eighth tie at 13-13. But another rejection by Bertram put the Lady Warriors ahead to stay.
Taylor Zerwig served an ace following a perfect placement by Loida to cap a pivotal 4-0 run. Siebert later hammered a line kill past single blocking for a 20-15 lead.
St. Vincent pulled within 21-19 as an alert dig from Grace Schremp extended play for a spike by Marissa Cooper, who finished with four kills.
But Valle Catholic executed smoothly on the next four points, including a back-row clear by Viox that handcuffed an opposing defender and closed out the match.
The Lady Warriors quickly seized control of game one. Hailey Weibrecht registered two of her five kills on sets by Hannah Fowler, and Hannah Drury added an ensuing ace for an 8-3 cushion.
Sam Loida contributed nine digs and six assists to the win.
Valle Catholic defeated Arcadia Valley in the regular season for the MAAA Small-School championship, but the Lady Tigers got even last week in three games at the conference tourney.
Schremp sent down three kills and Natalie Ernst served two aces for the Indians. Schwartz and Mallory Clifton picked up five digs each.
Arcadia Valley 2, Jefferson 1
LEADWOOD – Arcadia Valley had a difficult time trying to shake a young but resilient Jefferson squad for a while, but turned to an established weapon to reach the Class 2, District 3 final.
All-state middle hitter Maddie DeMent blistered eight of her 20 kills during the decisive third game, and produced five blocks and 12 digs for the Lady Tigers during a 25-22, 23-25, 25-18 win.
Gracee Smith compiled 10 kills, 23 assists and nine digs in her all-around role, and the reigning champs safely booked another marquee collision with Valle Catholic on Tuesday.
Arcadia Valley was seemingly headed for a comfortable sweep after producing an 8-0 scoring streak in game two with DeMent on the service line.
Kirsten Day knocked down three kills in a span of five points, including a go-ahead swing after Smith chased down a ball near the sideline. Katie Whited also landed a shot from the back row.
Jefferson (24-10) faced a 21-16 deficit with its season dangling, but fired back with six straight points as DeMent and Gracee Smith remained stationed along the back row.
Laney Smith sparked the Blue Jays with two angled kills, and freshman Emma Breier tipped from the middle ahead of back-to-back Kirstyn Loyd aces.
The score reached 23-23 when a missed serve negated an attacking error, but Smith put Jefferson ahead once more. Payton Siebert capitalized on a free ball to even the match.
Game three became a showcase of superb defense from each libero. Ava Roth picked up 17 digs in defeat, while Whited finished with 15 for AV.
DeMent made it 5-1 with a stuff-block, and scored again when Gracee Smith settled a tricky pass near the net. Smith reached high to deflect a joust later on for a 15-7 margin.
Whited stopped a scorching attack near the surface, and DeMent turned the next Jefferson spike into a solo block at 19-9. The Blue Jays would draw no closer than six points from there.
Day finished with eight kills, and extended a fragile 23-22 lead in game one before an errant incoming attack put second-seeded AV in a favorable position.
Jefferson had briefly moved ahead 11-9 on a go-ahead tip by Remi McPeters and subsequent ace from Paige Siebert. But two aces on pinpoint short serves by Gracee Smith made it 13-13.
Shyanne Smith-Hotchkiss dished out seven assists, and Sammi Layton had two blocks for the Lady Tigers.
Laney Smith paced the Blue Jays with 11 kills plus eight digs, and battled through a tender ankle after landing awkwardly near the midway juncture of game three.
Loyd tallied nine kills with four aces, and Breier registered six kills and four blocks.
St. Vincent 2, West County 1
LEADWOOD – The West County volleyball team regrouped from a discouraging stretch of mistakes a little too late to prolong its season on Monday afternoon.
St. Vincent held on for a 25-18, 10-25, 25-22 triumph in the Class 2, District 3 opening round, denying the higher-seeded Lady Bulldogs of a potential 20-win campaign.
Marissa Cooper sent down 12 kills, and setter Hannah Riley provided 20 assists and 10 digs for the Indians, who lost the previous meeting in straight sets.
Game three was tied 11 times through 22 points as neither squad led by more than one. But that trend changed drastically as St. Vincent stormed ahead with a stunning 8-0 blitz.
An innocent tip by Cooper past two blockers sparked the run. Her team simply avoided mistakes while West County (19-9) surrendered five of the next seven on errors or violations.
A soft hit from Macy Lukefahr caught the tape and crawled over for a fortunate result at 19-11, and the margin of eight was restored when Mollie Dobbelare spiked at 24-16.
The Lady Bulldogs delivered an inspired response, turning aside six match points with no margin left for miscues and coaxing two timeouts from the opposing bench.
Peyten Blair was steady at the service line, picking up two aces, while freshman Morgan Simily ripped a courageous cross-court kill.
Dori McRaven pounced on an overpass to make it 24-22, but Dobbelare placed a perfect shot just inches from the sideline as the Indians emoted a relieved cheer.
Dobbelare connected for six kills, and Grace Schremp had five kills with three blocks for St. Vincent. Natalie Ernst picked up eight digs, and Mary Schwartz added four kills.
The Indians surged ahead 15-8 early after two straight attacks redirected safely off the net. Cooper rebuilt a 20-13 separation with three kills in four points after West County got within three.
The Lady Bulldogs shifted the momentum by completely dominating game two. Jenna Simily served the foundation for a 6-1 start, and ended the contest with four aces.
Blair made two digs and landed a back-row kill during a single rally after St. Vincent had challenged to 11-8, and West County claimed 14 of the last 16 points in the stanza.
McRaven scampered to her right for a solo block, and registered a team-high 13 kills along with seven digs. Jenna Simily commenced a 7-0 streak on her next rotation back for an eventual 23-9 lead.
Makenzie Simily tipped down game point, and was a consistent attacker with 11 points and six digs. Fellow senior Kylie Newhouse distributed 29 assists in their varsity farewell.
Blair finished with seven kills and 11 digs. Madalyn Herrera brought up eight digs, and Makenzie Roever posted six more for the Lady Bulldogs.
Jefferson 2, Kingston 0
LEADWOOD – Jefferson surrendered just three kills to Kingston, and prevailed 25-14, 25-7 in an earlier Class 2, District 3 first-round contest on Monday.
Freshman Kirstyn Loyd recorded nine kills with two blocks, and was stationed across the front row during some lengthy scoring streaks by the Blue Jays.
Abby Govreau served six total aces, and commenced nine straight points for a 10-2 advantage in game one. Laney Smith added four kills in the victory.
Loyd ended three consecutive rallies with a spike from the left side and middle, along with a tipped placement off the Kingston defense while Paige Siebert served a 9-0 start to game two.
Hailey Hagood, Chelsea Gann and Josie Pierce landed kills for the Lady Cougars (3-25). Jade Coleman made six digs and Alyssa Coleman added five while Ally Fogelbach had two blocks.
Other Districts
–– Ste. Genevieve defeated De Soto 25-23, 25-19 in the first round of the Class 3, District 2 tournament. The fourth-seeded Dragons (12-14-4) advanced to face top seed Central on Tuesday in Festus.
–– North County routed Potosi 25-17, 25-11 in the bottom half of the Class 3, District 2 bracket. The Lady Raiders (16-16) earned a semifinal clash with Festus. The Lady Trojans ended their season at (10-18).
–– Fredericktown also played its final match as Kennett prevailed 25-20, 19-25, 25-21 in Class 3, District 1. The Lady Blackcats dropped to 12-16-3.
–– Valley trailed Bismarck 15-11 in the opening set before Carter Clark served the next 14 points during a 25-25-15, 25-23 victory in Class 1, District 4 at Crystal City. The Lady Vikings (9-17) drew top seed St. Paul in Tuesday’s semifinal round while sending the Lady Indians (2-29) to their 12th consecutive loss.
