North County High School senior Braylee Montgomery signed a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday to play NCAA Division III volleyball and continue her education at Westminster College, located in Fulton, Mo. She plans to study Biology and Pre-Dentistry. Montgomery helped the Lady Raiders reach a district final and finish 22-9-2 last season as a setter. Also seated, from left, are her mother Katie Montgomery, brother Brantlee Montgomery and father Nathan Montgomery. Standing are North County assistant coach Jennelle Pratte and head coach Chelsey Crocker.
Montgomery sets path for Westminster
