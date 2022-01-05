Montgomery sets path for Westminster

North County High School senior Braylee Montgomery signed a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday to play NCAA Division III volleyball and continue her education at Westminster College, located in Fulton, Mo. She plans to study Biology and Pre-Dentistry. Montgomery helped the Lady Raiders reach a district final and finish 22-9-2 last season as a setter. Also seated, from left, are her mother Katie Montgomery, brother Brantlee Montgomery and father Nathan Montgomery. Standing are North County assistant coach Jennelle Pratte and head coach Chelsey Crocker.