Nerinx Hall resists final stand by Farmington

FARMINGTON – The Farmington volleyball team ended an emotional week and spirited Class 4 playoff run with one last flurry of defiance.
The Knights made numerous defensive saves and utilized the clutch presence of junior Jade Roth in the middle to eventually erase six match points Saturday against powerful Nerinx Hall.
The experienced Markers calmly responded with diagonal kills from McKenna Smith and Hannah Whatley-Blaine on the outside to secure a repeat trip to the Class 4 final four.
Nerinx Hall looked unstoppable at times during a key second set, and prevailed 25-22, 25-12, 26-24 after taking control of an intense tussle late in game one.
Katie Boston totaled 11 kills, three blocks and two aces, and Suzannah Veltz connected for eight kills and six blocks as the Markers looked to strike often through the middle.
Frannie LaVigne provided balance on the edge with 10 kills, and Smith ended with eight kills and three blocks as Nerinx Hall (21-10-4) advanced to face Westminster on Thursday at the Show Me Center.
Roth punctuated a stellar postseason for Farmington (26-7-1) with 13 kills and six blocks while senior Emma Gerstner held her own against the taller Boston up front for seven kills, four blocks and eight digs all around.
The Knights made their deepest state playoff run in two decades, and refused to concede anything once trailing 24-18 and facing imminent elimination in game three.
Senior setter Jordan Anderson brought up four crucial digs over the next six points. Her teammates scrambled each time to either successfully attack or clear to continue rallies.
Roth initially sparked the comeback bid with consecutive stuff-blocks, then prolonged the match with two straight kills before an incredible exchange followed at 24-23.
Gerstner made two stops from the back row, and both teams managed to cover the net under pressure when Roth and Velts blocked one another. Farmington eventually moved into system on a free ball, and Grace Duncan ripped the tying spike past a double block from the left side.
The Knights adjusted to a necessary lineup shift amid a two-game deficit when setter and outside hitter Alyssa Wilson missed a segment of action with a tweaked ankle. She would eventually return.
Trista Hampton filled in with an assist on her first touch of the contest. Carissa Cassimatis provided a kill and block during the next rotation, and later lunged to keep the seventh match point alive.
Jelena Gray produced seven kills with 12 digs, and brought Farmington to within 14-13 in game three before Duncan connected at 17-17.
Nerinx Hall continued to test the Knights with diverse attacks, however, and claimed seven of the next eight points as Velts earned a solo block at 21-18 and crushed an overpass to reach the precipice.
Dual setters Taylor Reynolds and Michaela Stuckey tallied 21 and 20 assists, respectively, while notching nine service points each for the Markers. Junior libero Ella Gaona shined with 15 digs.
The teams traded scoring punches early on. Farmington gained an early edge on a double block by Gray and Gerstner, and led 9-5 after Nerinx Hall missed an attack and serve.
LaVigne scored from the right side, and Gaona followed with a tying ace off a jump serve at 15-15, but the Knights regained a 19-17 lead as Wilson tricked the defense with a back-set to Kaylee Gerwitz.
Farmington saw game one slip away on a double-contact violation and two subsequent hitting errors before LaVigne capped it with a quick swing from the middle.
Nerinx Hall carried confidence into game two, and ran a clinic in transition to bury several fast sets at pinpoint angles while stretching its modest 8-6 lead out to 18-9.
The Markers also finished the stanza strong as Smith executed a solo block following an alert dig from Reynolds near the net. Their defense yielded seven kills including just one from the middle in game two.
Anderson totaled 17 assists and nine digs as one of six Farmington seniors playing their varsity finale with two straight district titles in hand.
Duncan had five kills plus 11 digs, and Wilson contributed 14 assists with four kills. The Knights have three of their four top hitters primed to return next season.