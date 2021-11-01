Nerinx Hall resists final stand by Farmington

Nerinx Hall continued to test the Knights with diverse attacks, however, and claimed seven of the next eight points as Velts earned a solo block at 21-18 and crushed an overpass to reach the precipice.

Dual setters Taylor Reynolds and Michaela Stuckey tallied 21 and 20 assists, respectively, while notching nine service points each for the Markers. Junior libero Ella Gaona shined with 15 digs.

The teams traded scoring punches early on. Farmington gained an early edge on a double block by Gray and Gerstner, and led 9-5 after Nerinx Hall missed an attack and serve.

LaVigne scored from the right side, and Gaona followed with a tying ace off a jump serve at 15-15, but the Knights regained a 19-17 lead as Wilson tricked the defense with a back-set to Kaylee Gerwitz.

Farmington saw game one slip away on a double-contact violation and two subsequent hitting errors before LaVigne capped it with a quick swing from the middle.

Nerinx Hall carried confidence into game two, and ran a clinic in transition to bury several fast sets at pinpoint angles while stretching its modest 8-6 lead out to 18-9.