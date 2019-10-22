The top four seeds in the MAAA volleyball tournament advanced to the Gold Bracket on Monday night after winning three-team pools on their respective home floors.
Central (25-3-2) will host the championship group on Thursday, meeting North County (15-14) at 4 p.m. while Arcadia Valley (21-8-1) and Valle Catholic (22-5-1) clash in the subsequent semifinal.
The top-seeded Lady Rebels scored 12 of the last 14 points during the first set, and began Pool A action by defeating Potosi 25-13, 25-10.
Junior Kaley Kimball recorded five kills and stifled the opposing attack with eight blocks. Liberty Coleman also knocked down five kills, and highlighted the back-row defense with eight digs.
Lizi Marler increased a 13-11 lead with one of her four kills, and Coleman served eight straight points to make it 23-12 when Avery Norris added a stuff-block.
The Lady Trojans produced a block and three challenging digs during their best defensive rally of the contest, but Central still capped it when Shalea Fischbeck tipped safely.
Marler landed two consecutive kills ahead of a Kimball block as Jessica Hulsey served an 8-0 run. Buckli Moss added two aces after the next rotation for a 13-2 Central lead in game two.
Addi Casey totaled 11 assists and Norris finished with 10 along with three kills. Hulsey picked up six digs for the Lady Rebels.
Carley Hampton sent down four kills and Annie McCaul had three more for Potosi. Sophomore setter Madeline Bradley chipped in six assists plus four digs.
Central later became the first MAAA squad to reach 25 victories this season after topping West County 25-10, 25-12 behind a well-balanced attack.
Marler ended with nine kills and Kimball connected for seven more. Coleman tallied six kills with eight digs, and Hulsey produced eight digs.
Norris had a team-high 12 assists, and Casey distributed nine for Central.
West County faced Potosi in the second of three pool matches in Park HIlls, and the ninth-seeded Lady Trojans avenged a regular-season setback with a 25-19, 27-25 minor upset.
Potosi (9-16) secured a spot in the Silver Bracket on Wednesday against Farmington, while West County (17-8) slipped into the hosting capacity for Tuesday’s Bronze Bracket.
Valle Catholic steamrolled through Pool B as the No. 2 overall seed, starting with its 25-5, 25-13 triumph over No. 10 seed Valley.
Hannah Drury posted a team-high seven kills with four blocks, and Ella Bertram compiled six kills with five blocks. Taylor Zerwig served two of her 15 points for aces in the win.
Rachel Loida tallied 13 assists with four aces, and Riley Siebert powered down six kills while Hailey Weibrecht had five blocks and three kills for the Lady Warriors. Brooke Viox finished with five digs, and Sam Loida contributed six assists.
Valle Catholic returned to action about an hour later to dismantle No. 7 seed Fredericktown 25-9, 25-6 behind a dominant showing of nine kills and eight total blocks from Bertram.
Weibrecht added seven kills with five blocks while Siebert ripped six kills and Drury notched five more. Rachel Loida amassed 15 assists, eight service points and five digs.
You have free articles remaining.
Sam Loida provided 10 points, six digs and six assists for further bolster the Lady Warriors. Viox charted seven digs, six serve receptions and three aces, while Hannah Fowler made four assists.
Fredericktown (12-13-3) prevailed 25-15, 25-22 over Valley (7-16) to reach the Silver Bracket. The Lady Blackcats will face Ste. Genevieve on Wednesday in Farmington.
Pool C supremacy belonged to Arcadia Valley through a 25-19, 25-15 decision over Ste. Genevieve after both clubs had dispatched Kingston.
Maddie DeMent drilled 13 kills while adding two blocks, five digs and eight points for the Lady Tigers, who swung momentum to their favor near the midway juncture of both sets.
Ste. Genevieve (9-14-4) regained a 12-11 lead on a kill by senior Ella Reed, but AV responded with strong defense to take the next six points while the Dragons suffered three straight hitting errors.
The teams traded stuff-blocks in the early moments when a DeMent solo preceded a Ste. Genevieve double from Reed and Abby Moore.
Kirsten Day registered seven kills, Gracee Smith had nine assists with five digs, and Riley Brogan served seven points to help the Lady Tigers.
The Dragons kept pace at the net during stretches of action, getting seven kills apiece from Marysa Flieg and Reed while competing without senior all-conference middle Julia McKlin due to the flu.
Another resulting lineup change made Brittney Kreitler the primary setter, and she finished with 19 assists while Moore accounted for four kills.
Kreitler made an excellent save when a high pass redirected off the ceiling, and Ste. Gen. established three-point leads at 7-4 and 11-8 in game two.
DeMent shined with five kills, however, on her next progression across the front, perfectly tipping on back-to-back rallies before using a more powerful approach.
Ste. Genevieve trailed 15-12 after two players collided on an errant pass and the innocent ensuing serve fell amid confusion for a Brogan ace.
Senior libero Katie Whited gave AV eight digs, and delivered a tremendous clearing play while diving and swinging her right arm at a deflected ball near the sideline. The victorious rally presented match point.
DeMent smashed eight kills, and Whited supplied five points and eight digs when the Lady Tigers rolled past Kingston 25-9, 25-4. Smith served 20 points and added six kills with six digs and four assists.
Kingston (2-23) yielded a closing 12-0 scoring streak to Kreitler during game two of a 25-15, 25-6 defeat against Ste. Genevieve.
Elizabeth Basler served three aces, and equaled Flieg with six kills for the Dragons. Maci Reynolds had four kills with two aces, and Kreitler totaled 18 points overall.
Fourth-seeded North County captured Pool D with a 25-14, 25-17 triumph over Farmington as the teams battled in Bonne Terre for the second time in a week.
Bismarck (2-24) fell to the Lady Raiders 25-17, 25-12, and dropped a 25-6, 25-13 outcome to Farmington (10-15-3).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.