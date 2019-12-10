{{featured_button_text}}
Norris Takes Versatile Game To MAC
Matt King, Daily Journal

Central High School senior Avery Norris signed a National Letter of Intent on Tuesday morning to play volleyball and continue her education at Mineral Area College, where she plans to pursue a teaching and coaching career. Norris shared time at setter and outside hitter as a six-rotation standout this past season, leading the Lady Rebels to a 27-4 record along with MAAA Large-School and tournament titles. She is a two-time all-conference volleyball selection, and earned similar honors for basketball last winter after helping Central secure a district championship in Class 4. Also seated are her parents Shannon and Melissa Norris. Standing, from left, are Central girls basketball coach Josh Mapes, assistant volleyball coach Christie Jones, Mineral Area head volleyball coach Tim Copeland, Central head volleyball coach Tracie Casey and sister Kinley Norris.

