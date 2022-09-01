North County fades at outset of fourth game

BONNE TERRE – For the second time in three nights at home, the North County volleyball team was unable to regain traction once pushing its opponent to a fourth game.

Junior setter Isabelle Berry doled out eight consecutive points before her serve was broken, and Poplar Bluff coasted down the stretch toward a 25-23, 19-25, 25-20, 25-11 victory on Wednesday.

Olivia Carda starred for the Lady Mules with nine kills, 12 digs and seven big aces. Morgan Cisne added eight kills and four blocks while River Rowland knocked down six kills.

Poplar Bluff (1-2) bounced back from losses to Cape Central and Liberty (Mountain View) earlier in the week, spurred by a strong close to game three.

North County (0-2) threatened to claim the pivotal stanza when a kill by Karlie Straughan and ensuing ace from Leyna Stillman preceded a lifting violation and attacking error by the visitors.

But a lineup loaded mostly with varsity newcomers watched the resulting 19-16 lead vanish almost as quickly. Poplar Bluff secured 17 of the next 18 points overall, and never looked back.

The turnaround began with a left-side rocket down the line by Chloe Cambron after Carda and Stillman exchanged two excellent digs apiece within the same active rally.

Carda tied game three 20-20 after rotating forward, and landed another spike after Cisne pounced on an overpass to highlight a closing 6-0 scoring run.

Cisne delivered a kill, block and ace within a span of four points as Poplar Bluff surged to an eventual 18-4 cushion in game four amid several errors by the Lady Raiders.

Junior outside hitter Haley Minkel connected on five kills, and libero Addy Mann brought up 13 digs to lead North County, which graduated 10 seniors from last year’s 22-win campaign, and was held to eight points in the fourth set by Hillsboro on Monday.

Kenleigh Lange totaled four kills, 11 assists and eight digs. Stillman, who shared the remaining work at setter, supplied eight assists, four kills and three aces.

The Lady Raiders were proven susceptible at multiple junctures to pinpoint serves, including several by Carda, which dropped just behind their hitters near the 10-foot attack line.

But they still managed to stay relatively even with the Lady Mules in each of the first three games, falling just short of a completed comeback late in the opener.

North County moved ahead 18-16 when a lunging stop by Mann sparked a smooth transition, as Lange guided a back-set from Stillman along the net for a placement kill.

Poplar Bluff surrendered a tiebreaking point at 20-19 on a communication breakdown between hitters as nobody attacked the ball, but answered with an uncontested swing to the surface for Sydney Kramer.

Cambron rifled a cross-court kill at 24-21 to counter a double-block by Minkel and Straughan, and held on when North County erased two game points ahead of a crucial service error.

Rowland terminated a fun rally from the middle after Struaghan remarkably cleared while pulling a low pass from the net early in game two.

But the momentum was eventually seized by the Lady Raiders as Stillman served back-to-back aces. A tip shot from Emily McClure over two defenders resulted in a 12-9 edge.

An illegal clear by a back-row player and subsequent net violation helped North County widen the gap to 20-13 before Mann passed directly to Lange for a kill on second contact at 24-19.

Makayla Elliott chipped in two aces for the Lady Raiders ahead of a matchup with De Soto on Thursday.